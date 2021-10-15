UK reports £2.6bn of inward investment in net zero projects over past 10 months

Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read
The update covers projects that relate to government's climate agenda | Credit: iStock
Image:

The update covers projects that relate to government's climate agenda | Credit: iStock

Dozens of ‘net zero’ projects that will unlock thousands of jobs have benefited from support from the Department for International Trade, according to figures released today

The UK government has helped facilitate £2.6bn of inward investment towards domestic net zero projects over the last 10 months, according to the latest data from the Department for International Trade (DIT).

Figures published yesterday by the Department claim 46 green projects geared at helping the UK reach its climate goals received inward investment between November 2020 and September 2021, with these projects together expected to support 2,296 jobs over the next three years.

The data counts all foreign direct investment projects (FDIs) and non-foreign direct investment projects that received support from the DIT or one of its partners over the 10-month period.

The government said all 46 projects support priorities set out in the government's 10 Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution, the sweeping package of transport, energy, and industrial decarbonisation pledges announced by the Prime Minister last autumn. The update's headline investment figure covers spending on the acquisition and upgrading of physical assets, such as buildings or industrial equipment.

The figures are published as the government faces growing pressure to align the the DIT's activities with its climate goals by ensuring its financing activities support the net zero transition and ensure environmental protections are embedded in post-Brexit trade deals signed between the UK and other nations.

Last December, the government announced it would end taxpayer support for new overseas oil, gas, and coal projects ahead of the COP26 Climate Summit. The announcement came after the DIT faced years of criticim for its support of carbon intensive projects. Statistics published by Parliament's Environmental Audit Committee have highlighted that between 2013 and 2018, 96 per cent of investment provided by the government's export credit agency - UK Export Finance - went to fossil fuel ventures.

The news comes amidst fresh reports from broadcaster Sky that allege internal government documents suggests Ministers should seek to prioritise economic growth over environmental protection in new trade deals.

The documents also show environmental safeguards should not be treated as a red line in negotiations when other countries demand they are broken in trade agreements, according to the paper drawn up by officials in the Department for International Trade (DIT).

The revelations come after the government faced fierce criticism for signing off on a trade deal with Australia that watered down conditions relating to climate action and has fuelled fears the UK could open up its market to agricultural products produced to lower environmental standards than are applied domestically.

Related Topics

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

'Change the status quo': Brewers demand action on food waste at COP26

Energy players call for VAT to be scrapped on green home solutions

Most read
01

Net Zero Festival: Alex Steffen on why the climate crisis isn't taken seriously enough

08 October 2021 • 1 min read
02

Why Ford is bullish on domestic EV manufacturing

08 October 2021 • 4 min read
03

Tetra Pak boss: Policymakers can help unlock net zero supply chains

12 October 2021 • 3 min read
04

Global carbon capture and storage capacity increases by a third in nine months

13 October 2021 • 3 min read
05

Climate change is the world's biggest threat - collaboration is needed to neutralise it

13 October 2021 • 3 min read

More on Investment

The UK needs a local climate finance revolution: Here's how it's getting started
Investment

The UK needs a local climate finance revolution: Here's how it's getting started

A local climate finance revolution is needed, and local authority climate bonds are beginning to answer the call, writes Professor Nick Robins from LSE's Grantham Research Institute

Nick Robins, LSE's Grantham Research Institute
clock 15 October 2021 • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Taxation

Energy players call for VAT to be scrapped on green home solutions

Move will protect consumers from volatile gas prices, bring down the cost of solutions critical to curbing household emissions, and create new jobs, coalition argues

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 15 October 2021 • 3 min read
Octopus Energy Group is expanding its hydrogen portfolio with two new partnerships this month | Credit: Octopus Energy
Energy

Octopus Energy and RES team up for £3bn UK green hydrogen plan

Renewable energy firms plan to build and operate suite of hydrogen production facilities in 2020s powered by wind and solar

Bea Tridimas
clock 14 October 2021 • 3 min read