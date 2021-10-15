UK reports £2.6bn of inward investment in net zero projects over past 10 months

The UK government has helped facilitate £2.6bn of inward investment towards domestic net zero projects over the last 10 months, according to the latest data from the Department for International Trade (DIT).

Figures published yesterday by the Department claim 46 green projects geared at helping the UK reach its climate goals received inward investment between November 2020 and September 2021, with these projects together expected to support 2,296 jobs over the next three years.

The data counts all foreign direct investment projects (FDIs) and non-foreign direct investment projects that received support from the DIT or one of its partners over the 10-month period.

The government said all 46 projects support priorities set out in the government's 10 Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution, the sweeping package of transport, energy, and industrial decarbonisation pledges announced by the Prime Minister last autumn. The update's headline investment figure covers spending on the acquisition and upgrading of physical assets, such as buildings or industrial equipment.

The figures are published as the government faces growing pressure to align the the DIT's activities with its climate goals by ensuring its financing activities support the net zero transition and ensure environmental protections are embedded in post-Brexit trade deals signed between the UK and other nations.

Last December, the government announced it would end taxpayer support for new overseas oil, gas, and coal projects ahead of the COP26 Climate Summit. The announcement came after the DIT faced years of criticim for its support of carbon intensive projects. Statistics published by Parliament's Environmental Audit Committee have highlighted that between 2013 and 2018, 96 per cent of investment provided by the government's export credit agency - UK Export Finance - went to fossil fuel ventures.

The news comes amidst fresh reports from broadcaster Sky that allege internal government documents suggests Ministers should seek to prioritise economic growth over environmental protection in new trade deals.

The documents also show environmental safeguards should not be treated as a red line in negotiations when other countries demand they are broken in trade agreements, according to the paper drawn up by officials in the Department for International Trade (DIT).

The revelations come after the government faced fierce criticism for signing off on a trade deal with Australia that watered down conditions relating to climate action and has fuelled fears the UK could open up its market to agricultural products produced to lower environmental standards than are applied domestically.