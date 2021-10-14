Fully-costed net zero plans designed to drive "significant emissions cuts" across global aviation, steel, and shipping within the next decade have been unveiled today by the Mission Possible Partnership, a coalition of hundreds of major investors, carbon-intensive companies, think tanks, and NGOs that is aiming to accelerate the decarbonisation of so-called 'hard-to-abate' industries.

The industry-backed initiative, which was launched last year to mobilise the private sector behind the decarbonisation of heavy industry and transport, warned governments not to forget about hard-to-abate sectors in their national climate plans at the upcoming COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow, arguing that strong investment signals and targets could overcome many of the barriers to decarbonisation in carbon-intensive industries.

It stressed that its "multi-trillion-dollar plans" also had the broad backing of industry, having been based on extensive consultation with hundreds of companies and financial institutions over the past two years, including mining and steel giants Rio Tinto, ArcelorMittal and Tata Steel; transport and delivery firms Volvo, DHL, and Maersk; major airlines KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Virgin Atlantic Airways; and financial giants HSBC and Bank of America.

The plans launched today would allow the global steel, shipping, and aviation sectors to make "significant emisisons reductions" by 2030, and incorporate milestones and metrics to monitor progress, according to the Mission Possible Partnership (MPP). It also aims to publish similar, industry-backed roadmaps its other focus sectors - cement, aluminium, trucking and chemicals - next year. Chad Holliday, co-chair at the MPP, said the transition strategies provided a "map to guide corporates, financial institutions and governments" over the years to come.

"The kind of change we are talking about to get these industries to net zero is unprecedented," he added. "The climate emergency is a fight for our lives. The good news is that we now know more on how to keep the planet below 1.5 degrees and have shown radical collaboration is possible, even among competitors, despite a global pandemic."

The shipping, aviation, and steel sectors are among the world's most energy and carbon-intensive sectors. Yet despite the decarbonisation of these industries being critical to stabilising global temperatures, their emissions are often excluded from national climate plans, according to MPP. The UK set a precedent earlier this year when the government confirmed plans to include aviation and shipping emissions in its national carbon budgets from 2035.

The MPP is therefore urging policymakers attending the upcoming Glasgow Summit to consider a range of policies that could accelerate the decarbonisation of hard-to-abate sectors, such as stronger carbon pricing, pushing for bolder sectoral climate agreements from the International Civil Aviation Organisation and the International Maritime Organisation, and mobilising "massive" investment in clean energy supply.

Faustine Delasalle, co-executive director of the MPP, stressed governments now need to tacke policy action that would allow the high-emissions sectors to deliver on the plans. "The MPP sector transition strategies provide a clear plan of attack to bring down emissions," she said. "Now we must turn to implementing this plan. But policymakers need to do their part to drive investment at a bigger scale and faster pace."

In addition to unveiling the new sector strategies, the MPP today announced the launch of the Low Carbon Emitting Technologies (LCET) initiative, a platform designed to accelerate the development of technologies that reduce emissions in the chemical industry and its related value chain. The scheme, which is designed to "enable sharing of early-stage risks and co-investments" has been backed by 10 major chemicals companies, including Air Liquide, BASF, Royal DSM, and Sabic, MPP said.

The MPP is also working to unlock investment in low-carbon solutions in heavy industry and mobility through a project with the Rocky Mountain Institute, which aims to create climate-aligned finance agreements for financial institutions across all seven MPP areas, starting with steel.

Anthony Hobley, co-executive director of MPP, said: "With COP26 around the corner, the committed community of business leaders that MPP and its partners convene are demonstrating powerfully that corporates are not waiting for governments to act, but that they do need policy support to be successful."

The MPPs new transition strategies comes on the same day that a separate report, published by the Institute for Sustainable Development and International Relations (IDDRI) for the Net Zero Steel Project, stressed that net zero by 2050 was possible by 2050 "by several different means".