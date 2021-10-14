Uncompetitive, unproductive, and unfair: British industry urges business rates overhaul to drive net zero

Thousands of businesses are represented by the associations calling on the Treasury to overhaul business rates system

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) and 41 trade associations are calling on the government to reform the business rates system in the upcoming Budget this autumn so as to remove barriers to green investment.

The group, which represents 261,000 businesses and nine million employees, today released a joint statement arguing the UK's current business rates system is "uncompetitive, unproductive and unfair" and directly disincentivises firms from investing in energy efficiency measures and clean technologies.

In the statement, the business groups claim the current business rates system acts as a tax on investment, with around 54 per cent of business investment represented by property and plant and machinery, including installations like solar panels, which can then lead to higher business rates that can make the financial case for investment unviable.

The group calls on the government to reduce the overall burden of the business rates system to allow for businesses to invest in the net zero transition and create a greener system that directly exempts low carbon plant and machinery and technologies, such as solar PV panels and heat pumps, from business rates.

They also ask the government to increase the frequency of business rates revaluations - currently happening every five years - to ensure rates adjust to economic changes and reflect firms' ability to pay.

"Action to get investment flowing into and around the UK is sorely needed to reinforce our recovery. The Government deserves credit for convening the supply chain advisory group to unblock temporary challenges, but as we're seeing with energy prices, there is no substitute for longer-term planning and investment," said Rain Newton-Smith, Chief Economist at the CBI.

"The Chancellor has an opportunity to fix this, starting with fundamental business rates reform at the Budget and Comprehensive Spending Review. By setting out an approach which attracts investment, he can equip the UK with the tools it needs to secure the high wage, high productivity and high skill economy of the future.

"With up to half of business investment potentially subject to business rates, it has literally become a tax on investment. Action to stimulate investment, starting with business rates reform, unites firms spanning the whole economy. If the government is serious about achieving its net zero ambitions, kicking reforms further into the long grass cannot be the answer."

The statement claims that UK property tax levels are 50 per cent higher than the G7 average as a proportion of GDP, being four times higher than in Germany.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said that four in five retailers will be forced to close shops unless business rates fall. "Without change, the areas most in need of levelling will be hit hardest, and the government's levelling up agenda will fail," she warned. "The choice is clear - cut rates and boost investment and jobs, or leave them unchanged and see more shops closed and jobs lost."

Echoing her comments, Melanie Leech, chief executive of British Property Federation, said: "The business rates system is undermining town centre recovery and poses a significant risk to the future of our high street businesses. Business rates have become so unaffordable, they are now hampering town centres' ability to adapt, modernise and thrive. Fundamental business rates reform will unlock much-needed investment for businesses, town centre regeneration and the nation's net zero ambitions - the Government cannot afford to waste this opportunity."

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, reasserted the calls of the statement and said that the beer and pub sector overpaid by as much as £570m before COVID "and cannot afford to be shouldering this unfair burden any longer".

The government was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press.