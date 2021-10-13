BusinessGreen has today launched a dedicated content hub to provide up to the minute business news, opinion, and analysis on this autumn's high profile COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow.

With the crucial Summit set to kick off at the end of the month, bringing together scores of world leaders and thousands of diplomats from around the world, the new hub will provide daily updates on all the latest developments before, during, and after the talks.

It will also offer cutting edge analysis and opinion on the business implications and market signals that will result from the Summit, as governments, businesses, investors, and campaigners all work to unlock a new wave of accelerated climate action over the next decade and beyond.

The hub is hosted in association with consultancy giant BCG and engineering powerhouse Schneider Electric, and will feature two exclusive free interactive webinars either side of COP26 that will provide businesses with crucial insights on what to expect from the Summit and analysis on how it could impact their organisation.

The launch of the hub this week will also be accompanied by two in-depth features from veteran UN Climate Summit watcher, Alister Doyle, who has produced a business guide to COP26 and investigated the current state of the negotiations as they enter the crucial final few weeks before world leaders gather in Glasgow.

"You can make a reasonable case for COP26 being one of the most important meetings in human history," said BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray. "And yet understanding of the business and economic implications of the UN climate negotiations is often patchy at best. Our new COP26 Hub aims to help tackle this knowledge gap by providing executives and investors with timely information and analysis on how the Summit serves to shape the next phase of the net zero transition and the risks and opportunities that will result for businesses of all types."

The launch of the hub was welcomed by Bas Sudmeijer, a managing director and partner at Boston Consulting Group (BCG). "For governments and businesses today, there is nothing more urgent than tackling climate action," he said. "Countries and companies that firmly embrace sustainability and climate innovation will play a vital role. COP26 will be key to driving progress, which is why BCG is supporting the Summit as consultancy partner and why it is honoured to be sponsoring this BusinessGreen hub."