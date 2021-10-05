Root Zero: First 'carbon neutral' potatoes to be sold in UK supermarkets

Root Zero are investing in carbon offset projects while they aim to slash 51% of their potatoes' carbon emissions | Credit:Puffin Produce
Co-op becomes the first retailer to stock new net zero emission potatoes, with Root Zero available in 200 stores from next week

The UK's first carbon neutral potatoes will be sold in supermarkets across the UK from next week, Welsh food producer Puffin Produce announced yesterday.

From next week, 200 Co-op stores will stock 'Root Zero' certified carbon neutral potatoes that are grown using sustainable farming practices, ahead of a wider supermarket roll out to be announced in coming months.

The potatoes are grown with farming methods that remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, help improve soil health, and increase local biodiversity, according to Puffin Produce, which is investing in carbon offset projects to neutralise any remaining emissions from the potatoes' production.

The move comes as the company also works towards slashing the carbon intensity of 'Root Zero' potatoes by 51 per cent and reducing its company-wide operational emissions by 46 per cent, in line with the recommendations of the Science Based Targets initiative.

"The food system contributes up to 30 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions which are causing the planet to heat up faster than ever before," said Huw Thomas, CEO of Puffin Produce. "We have to act now - so we're on a mission to become carbon neutral and farm in a way that protects and regenerates our land, plants and wildlife.

"This isn't easy. We've engaged the best scientific advice and partnered with organisations who are helping us to measure, reduce and certify our impact. And we're also sharing what we learn along the way - with farmers, producers, retailers and customers - so that we can all have a more positive impact on the planet.

"We are hoping that Root Zero will be the first of many carbon neutral, responsibly grown, sustainably packaged products that will start to tackle the huge impact of the food industry on climate change."

Puffin Produce has said it is working with sustainability advisors 3Keel to implement a decarbonisation plan at every stage of the farming process, while climate solutions firm Climate Partner has been appointed to verify Root Zero's carbon footprint calculations and establish where carbon offset investments can have the biggest impact.

Efforts to minimise emissions throughout the production process include growing new varieties of potatoes that do not require storage at low temperatures, using more fuel-efficient tractors and electric cars, and switching to 100 per cent green electricity from 2023.

In addition to investing in carbon offset projects, Root Zero will also use farming techniques that remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and help regenerate soil, such as planting 445 acres of cover crops that could sequester 97,000 kg of carbon dioxide and using of abated fertilisers that reduce nitrous oxide emissions.

The company has also developed 100 per cent certified plastic-free packaging that can be recycled or composted and includes tips for reducing food waste on the packaging. In addition, it is planning to install solar panels and wind turbines on its land to generate its own green energy. 

Commenting on the news, Morgan Scale, a potato farmer in Pembrokeshire said: "Climate change is affecting everything we do, putting soil, wildlife and our ability to grow at risk. We're developing new techniques and learning from climate change experts to increase our management of the land and ensure our natural environment is strong and resilient.

"Root Zero is about growing responsibly and respecting nature, farming in a way that minimises or captures carbon, nurtures healthy soils and protects our local biodiversity," he said. "Our hope is that what we learn from Root Zero can offer a more sustainable future for agriculture for Pembrokeshire and beyond."

In further green farming news, British Apples and Pears (BAPL) yesterday announced the launch of its first sustainability report, revealing that 63 per cent of apple and pear growers have solar panels for generating renewable electricity, 93 per cent implement biodiversity protection measures, and growers plan to plant over three million new trees in the next five years.

