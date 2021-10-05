Football fans kick-off day of events for National Climate Action Day

Thousands of football fans and 49 football clubs are today aiming to score a hat-trick of climate goals, as part of CUP26's Day of Climate Action.

The football-focused climate action campaign - which launched a tournament last month that sees teams score goals when their fans partake in climate action - has today challenged participating schools and communities to score a hat-trick for their club by awarding triple goals for every climate action completed.

Actions that will receive triple goals include walking to school, eating a plant-based meal, walking five or 10 kilometres, and taking part in a film calling for climate action that will be shown at the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow.

The CUP26 trophy will be awarded to the tournament's winning club during the first week of COP26 in early November. There are 25,000 schools and 49 football clubs, including Premiership clubs such as Southampton, Arsenal, and Tottenham, taking part in the climate action league.

The initiative was launched by Planet Super League, an organisation of football fans using the sport to engage people in climate action, and Count Us In, a global climate action movement.

"Thousands of people around the UK are today ditching their cars, cooking up plant-based feasts and asking world leaders to protect the planet as part of CUP26's National Day of Climate Action," said Tom Gribbin, CEO of Planet Super League. "Football has incredible power to mobilise fans on issues they care about, and by scoring their hat-trick of actions, fans are doing their bit for the planet and helping their club win the tournament."

Each week during the eight-week tournament, clubs are scheduled to play fixtures against each other and the team whose fans have scored the most climate goals that week wins the match. So far, CUP26 has verified more than 3,000 goals, accounting for over 2,000 climate actions and leading to emission reductions of 14,000kg, equivalent to planting 800 trees.

Goal-scoring activities include donating clothes to charity, switching to a green electricity supplier, getting a smart meter installed and recycling while demonstrating football skills.