Compass Group introduces eco-labels for meals at workplace catering sites

Foodservice giant Compass Group UK & Ireland is to roll out an 'eco-labelling' trial across its workplace catering facilities to provide diners with a clearer idea of the climate impact of their eating choices, following a successful smaller pilot at 15 sites, it announced on Tuesday.

Working in partnership with the Livestock, Environment and People (LEAP) research programme at the University of Oxford, Compass said it would label dishes using an A-E grading system for their environmental impact, with A awarded to foods with the lowest impact and E to the highest.

The scoring system for the eco-labels will take into account greenhouse gas emissions, water scarcity, water pollution and biodiversity loss associated with foods served at the catering facilities, based on ingredient information and environmental impact data from academic research.

Compass also then plans to monitor which meals are chosen to find out whether eco-labels influence consumers to choose sustainable and planet-friendly meals.

The intitial eco-labelling pilot saw more customers opt for plant-based dishes, according to Compass. The company had also added more plant-based dishes to their menus as well as more plant-based ingredients to their meat dishes as part of a push for more sustainable meal options designed to support its 2030 net zero emissions target.

Liz Forte, health and wellbeing director for the business and industry sector of Compass Group UK&I said its research so far suggested people were willing to try new foods, but that they needed "a nudge of encouragement".

"At traditional manufacturing sites, meat and two veg dishes have been a staple of consumers' diets for some time, yet following the introduction of these subtle changes, we are seeing an increase in customers choosing plant-forward dishes," she explained. "Our pilot seems to suggest that people are willing to try new things but, when it comes to plant-based, need a nudge of encouragement. We have seen an increase in our plant-forward sales and the feedback from customers has been fantastic. I am really looking forward to introducing these measures across our B&I client base. The trial will also inform future eco-labelling initiatives for the wider Compass business."

LEAP - a four-year research project targeting the health, environmental, social and economic effects of meat and dairy production and consumption - is set to work with Compass to better understand the impact of eco-labelling, increasing plant-based meal options on menus, and the placement of products, it said.

Research carried out so far with LEAP has also involved placing plant-based meals in front of meat-based dishes on counters and renaming the meat-free dishes with more explicit descriptions of what the dishes contain, according to Compass.

Professor Susan Jebb, director of the LEAP programme at the Oxford University, said its work with Compass had "given us a great opportunity to learn more about the feasibility of changing eating habits in the workplace, and to gather evidence on a range of interventions in real world settings".

"When we began the LEAP project, we were keen to get outside the lab and work in real world settings," she said. "It's been fantastic for us to be able to work in partnership with Compass. We've learnt from their chefs about what they think will work and we've experienced at first-hand the challenges to implementing some of the interventions - especially the eco-labelling."

It follows related research earlier this month which found that seafood companies certified with an eco-label saw an average increase in market value of over $20m after certification.