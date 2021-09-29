CBRE builds out net zero pledge to cover every property it manages

Property giant commits to decarbonising its entire operations and supply chain by 2040

Property giant CBRE Group has pledged to achieve net zero by 2040 across its own operations, supply chain, and all the properties it manages, the company this week announced.

The world's largest commercial real estate and investment firm based on revenue has signed The Climate Pledge, a commitment to achieving net zero carbon 10 years ahead of the global 2050 goal set out under the Paris Agreement.

The Climate Pledge, initiated by Amazon and campaign group Global Optimism, commits signatories to regularly measuring and reporting greenhouse gas emissions, decarbonising in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement, and credibly offsetting any remaining carbon emissions to achieve net zero emissions by 2040 at the latest.

Crucially, CBRE is including in its carbon reduction targets emissions generated from its portfolio of properties, which stretches across 100 countries.

"As the world's largest manager of commercial real estate, we have a special obligation to help the world address the many challenges posed by the warming planet," said Bob Sulentic, CEO and president of CBRE. "CBRE is deeply committed to doing our part and to working with our clients and across our vast global supply chain to help achieve net zero emissions as quickly as possible. This is an essential element of our commitment to the communities in which we operate."

Today's announcement follows on from CBRE's adoption last year of science-based targets and its committing to the Business Ambition for 1.5C, which calls on businesses to set net zero targets in line with climate science to limit global warming to under 1.5C. It also comes ahead of the publication of the government's long-awaited plans to decarbonise the UK's homes and buildings, which is set to be laid out in the upcoming Heat and Buildings strategy.

Bea Tridimas

