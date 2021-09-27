'It's not enough to simply talk': IEA targets net zero by 2024

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has set its sights on achieving net zero across is own activities within three years, as the influential organisation takes yet another key step forward from its fossil fuel-focused past.

Originally formed almost 50 years ago in response to the 1973 oil crisis amid fears over disruptions to global fossil fuel supplies, the IEA has since expanded its remit to include the wider energy landscape, and over the past decade has increasingly shifted its focus towards burgeoning renewable energy technologies alongside traditional sources of energy such as oil, gas and coal.

Earlier this year, meanwhile, the UK government commissioned the IEA to draw up a roadmap to achieving net zero emissions across the global energy system, which resulted in landmark report widely regarded as a watershed in the conversation around shifting away from fossil fuels.

Among a host of recommendations and forecasts in the report, the IEA concluded that no new sources of coal, gas and oil should be exploited anywhere in the world after 2021 if the world is to stand a chance of limiting global average temperature rise to 1.5C, as set out in the Paris Agreement.

And today the IEA announced a target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its own activities to net zero by 2024, in move designed to align itself with the recommendations set out in its own landmark 2050 net zero roadmap from earlier this year.

"The IEA is committed to helping all countries achieve their energy and climate goals, with our Roadmap to Net Zero by 2050 providing a narrow but achievable pathway to this critical goal," said Fatih Birol, the IEA's executive director. "As I have pointed out repeatedly, it's not enough to simply talk about net zero - you have to act. That's what we're doing by putting in place practical measures that follow the recommendations of our Roadmap. We are determined for the IEA to reach net zero by November 2024 - the 50th anniversary of the founding of our Agency."

The IEA said it planned to pursue a "concrete and practical action plan to reduce emissions quickly and as close to zero as possible", based on a detailed assessment of the emissions footprint of its operations "and in accordance with the highest international standards".

The Agency's decarbonisation plan will seek to combat all emission from the use of its offices, official missions, staff members' commutes, the procurement of goods and services, waste generation, water use, and fugitive emissions from air conditioning and other areas, it said.

In order to reach its goals, the IEA said it would encourage greater use of video conferencing to reduce travel, buy clean electricity to power its offices, and engage with its suppliers and contractors to drive down emissions from the goods and services they provide to the autonomous organisation.

"For any residual emissions the Agency may still have in 2024, it will purchase carbon credits with the highest level of environmental integrity," the IEA explained.

The IEA is also seeking independent, third-party verification for its net zero plan, and it aims to provide annual updates on its decarbonisation progress over the next three years.