Ride hailing app Free Now to make electric cars default option in UK

clock • 2 min read
Free Now has switched to make electric cars the default option on its app | Credit: Free Now
Image:

Free Now has switched to make electric cars the default option on its app | Credit: Free Now

Pledge forms part of plan to ensure all cars and taxis on its app are 'zero emission capable' by 2025

Ride hailing service Free Now has started to offer electric cars as the default first option for customers ahead of petrol or diesel vehicles, as it last week pledged to ensure every vehicle on its UK app is "zero emission capable by 2025".

Free Now claims it is the first ride hailng app to make EVs the default option for users, and its 'Green Pledge' unveiled on Wednesday will see the firm target all of its taxis being zero emission capable by 2024 in the UK, ahead of all of its UK vehicles being zero emission capable a year later in 2025.

Then, by 2030, the company said 100 per cent of its drivers' trips would be zero emission by 2030 across "all key European cities". 

"We are already the largest electric fleet platform in the UK but want to go further faster and make choosing electric vehicles even easier for drivers as well as customers,"  said Mariusz Zabrocki, UK general manager at Free Now. "This year alone, we have seen a 135 per cent uplift in passengers opting for EVs, and a 35 per cent increase in EV drivers on the platform. These figures reflect the growing demand for sustainable options within the ride-hailing industry, highlighting again that transitioning to zero carbon/low emission vehicles is not just the right thing to do but also good business sense."

Across Europe, electric car rides on the Free Now app have increased by 71 per cent since January 2021, with a 20 per cent increase in active EV drivers on the platform, the firm said. It now claims to be "the mobility platform with the biggest electric vehicle choice in Europe", with almost 130,000 new e-scooters, eBikes and electric shared cars on offer to its customers.

To celebrate the new commitment, the firm has enlisted former footballer and now TV pundit Chris Kamara for its latest advertising campaign. "As an electric car owner myself, I know just how vital it is that we make the switch to electric vehicles, so it's music to my ears that Free Now are now offering them to customers as standard," he said.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Bea Tridimas

View profile
More from Bea Tridimas

'We need the full backing of central governments': 350 cities and firms call for climate action support

Report: Global renewable energy robotics market to be worth £1.3bn by 2030

Most read
01

'The energy sector was crying out for change': Octopus Energy's Greg Jackson on the future of energy

• 8 min read
02

BCG confirms new targets to accelerate progress towards net zero

• 3 min read
03

Is global climate action reaching a tipping point?

• 2 min read
04

Tesco takes aim at supply chain and product emissions with strengthened net zero target

• 5 min read
05

Mark Carney-led offset market taskforce hands over reins to new governance body

• 5 min read

More on Automotive

Formula E commits to reducing total greenhouse gas emissions by 45% in the next 10 years
Automotive

Formula E becomes first sport to back Science Based Targets initiative

Net zero carbon racing championship aims to cut emissions by 45 per cent by 2030

Bea Tridimas
clock • 2 min read
Addison Lee has invested £160 million into transitioning to an electric fleet over the next two years | Credit:Addison Lee
Automotive

Addison Lee revs up plans for fully electric fleet by 2023

London taxi company announces it is to begin rolling out a new fleet of electric vehicles from November

Bea Tridimas
clock • 3 min read
Micro Electric Vehicles will be trialled in five locations across the UK, including Edinburgh, Liverpool and London | Credit:Royal Mail
Automotive

Royal Mail to trial micro electric vehicles

The size of golf buggies, the micro EVs will help postmen and women deliver letters and small parcels around busy residential areas

Bea Tridimas
clock • 2 min read