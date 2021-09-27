Ride hailing app Free Now to make electric cars default option in UK

Ride hailing service Free Now has started to offer electric cars as the default first option for customers ahead of petrol or diesel vehicles, as it last week pledged to ensure every vehicle on its UK app is "zero emission capable by 2025".

Free Now claims it is the first ride hailng app to make EVs the default option for users, and its 'Green Pledge' unveiled on Wednesday will see the firm target all of its taxis being zero emission capable by 2024 in the UK, ahead of all of its UK vehicles being zero emission capable a year later in 2025.

Then, by 2030, the company said 100 per cent of its drivers' trips would be zero emission by 2030 across "all key European cities".

"We are already the largest electric fleet platform in the UK but want to go further faster and make choosing electric vehicles even easier for drivers as well as customers," said Mariusz Zabrocki, UK general manager at Free Now. "This year alone, we have seen a 135 per cent uplift in passengers opting for EVs, and a 35 per cent increase in EV drivers on the platform. These figures reflect the growing demand for sustainable options within the ride-hailing industry, highlighting again that transitioning to zero carbon/low emission vehicles is not just the right thing to do but also good business sense."

Across Europe, electric car rides on the Free Now app have increased by 71 per cent since January 2021, with a 20 per cent increase in active EV drivers on the platform, the firm said. It now claims to be "the mobility platform with the biggest electric vehicle choice in Europe", with almost 130,000 new e-scooters, eBikes and electric shared cars on offer to its customers.

To celebrate the new commitment, the firm has enlisted former footballer and now TV pundit Chris Kamara for its latest advertising campaign. "As an electric car owner myself, I know just how vital it is that we make the switch to electric vehicles, so it's music to my ears that Free Now are now offering them to customers as standard," he said.