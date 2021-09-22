ZSL urges leaders to tackle twin biodiversity and climate crises

Nature based solutions, such as mangrove planting, should be used to combat both climate change and biodiversity issues, experts say | Credit:Zoological Society of London

The Zoological Society of London (ZSL) has today published a new landmark study in the Journal of Applied Ecology that concludes treating climate change and biodiversity separately is ineffective in tackling either problem and an integrated approach to the two crises would offer much more effective solutions.

Titled Time to integrate global climate change and biodiversity science-policy agendas, the report was carried out by the conservation charity in partnership with Lancaster University, Universidade de Brasília, and Lund University, and calls for a major overhaul of climate policies to better integrate nature recovery.

"The level of interconnectedness between the climate change and biodiversity crises is high and should not be underestimated. This is not just about climate change impacting biodiversity; it is also about the loss of biodiversity deepening the climate crisis," said Dr Nathalie Pettorelli, senior research fellow at ZSL and lead author of the study.

"One cannot continue to independently manage landscapes, freshwater wetlands and seascapes for biodiversity conservation or climate change mitigation or adaptation, hoping that one will automatically benefit the other. We urgently need to significantly improve the scientific and political integration of the biodiversity and climate change agendas so that win-win situations can be quickly and more easily identified."

The issue of declining biodiversity has long been treated separately to the climate crisis, with the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow accompanied by a separate COP15 Biodiversity Summit, which is set to take place in Kunming, China next April following repeated covid-related postponements.

The report suggests five areas of research are needed to inform an integrated approach to climate change and declining biodiversity, including establishing a method for assessing the benefits that climate change mitigation can bring to biodiversity, tracking ecosystems that are changing or worsening owing to climate change, and identifying solutions that address the short- and long-term scale of both problems. Research is also needed to understand the impacts of climate change on the effectiveness of Nature-based Solutions (NbS), including detailed assessments of increasingly popular methods such as reforestation, protecting wetlands, or rewilding and risk assessing these solutions to ensure they are sustainable and effective.

Commenting on the need to explore the potential for NbS to benefit both biodiversity and climate change, Jos Barlow, Professor of conservation science at Lancaster Environment Centre, Lancaster University, said: "There is growing interest in using forest restoration to mitigate climate change but employing an ad hoc approach risks missing many of the potential co-benefits that this could bring for biodiversity conservation. In many regions, there is already enough data and information to inform decisions and attain these co-benefits - the challenge now is to ensure the necessary dialogue and flow of information between policy makers, practitioners and researchers."

Ahead of the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow this November, ZSL is urging leaders to commit to prioritising nature recovery, by establishing a tracking system for NbS to help identify the benefits for and risks to wider ecological systems, implement further protection for ocean and freshwater ecosystems, and deliver on the $100bn annual climate finance pledge to help developing nations tackle both crises.

Dr Pettorelli stressed that the window of opportunity COP26 presents should not be missed. "We need an overhaul of global environmental legislation to better support the conservation of wildlife in times of rapid climatic change," she warned, adding that funding for the climate and biodiversity crises should be balanced, and that government funding for fossil fuel exploration and subsidies for unsustainable farming, forestry and fishing "should be consigned to the history books".