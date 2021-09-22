Ineos has unveiled ambitious plans to spend £1bn on building a "world-scale carbon capture-enabled hydrogen production plant" at its Grangemouth oil and petrochemicals refinery near Falkirk, as it announced a fresh drive to deliver net zero emissions from the carbon-intensive industrial site by 2045.

Under the plans unveiled this morning, the petrochemicals giant confirmed it intended to convert all the businesses operating at Grangemouth to low carbon hydrogen fuel, which would be produced on site at a plant that would use carbon capture and storage technology to produce 'blue hydrogen'.

Ineos said the investments had been designed to slash emissions at the plant - Scotland's only crude oil refinery - by more than 65 per cent by 2030, as it worked to achieve net zero operations at the site 15 years later.

Grangemouth is one of Scotland's most carbon-intensive industrial sites, supplying fuel for airports and service stations across Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern England. It currently produces roughly three millions tonnes of carbon a year, according to company figures.

But Ineos said the installation of carbon capture and storage technology, combined with the production and use of hydrogen at the plant, would enable it to significantly reduce its emisisons over the coming years, predicting that its CCS facility would capture "at least" one million tonnes of CO2 annually by 2030.

In addition to converting the refinery's operations away from fossil fuels to 'blue hydrogen' fuel produced with carbon capture technology, Ineos said it planned to invest in electrification of key equipment and energy efficiency to further reduce emissions on site. It has also outlined plans to include higher levels of recycled content in its polymer product portfolio as part of an effort to contribute to a more circular economy.

Michael Matheson, Scotland's Net Zero Secretary, applauded Ineos' "significant investment", predicting production of low carbon hydrogen at Grangemouth could deliver emissions reduction across Scotland's economy.

"This will not only drive forward innovation and diversification to tackle emissions at Grangemouth, but will also support the decarbonisation of other sectors, sites and regions across Scotland," he said. "Low carbon hydrogen offers the swiftest decarbonisation route for our industrial sector and today's commitment by Ineos makes an even stronger case for the UK to select the Scottish Cluster, which INEOS partnered with in the summer, to be among the first CCS clusters to be awarded funding through its current cluster sequencing process."

The government is currently deliberating on which of the UK's industrial clusters it will support as priority projects through the next phase of its industrial decarbonisation programme and is expected to announce its decision next month.

Industrial sectors are responsible for roughly 16 per cent of the UK's emissions and are among the hardest sectors to decarbonise due to their carbon and energy-intensive manufacturing processes. The government has pledged to slash the UK's industrial emissions by two thirds by 2050 by supporting industrial sites as they invest in energy efficiency, electrification, hydrogen, and carbon capture technologies.

Ineos O&P CEO Stuart Collins emphasised Ineos' ambitious vision for decarbonising Grangemouth could only be achieved if the company remained "globally competitive" and ahead of regulation and legislation.

"Hydrogen will play a very important role in the decarbonisation of our manufacturing plants," he said. "Building the infrastructure for large scale utilisation of hydrogen creates a foundation to achieve net zero by 2045 and enables wider use of hydrogen by Ineos and others in and around Grangemouth."

Ineos unveiled its plans to transform the oil and petrochemicals refinery as the government launched the second phase of its Industrial Energy Transformation Fund (IETF), which it said would provide £220m for projects that help firms clean up their industrial processes, reduce their emissions, and improve their energy efficiency.

Businesses across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland have until 6 December to compete for grants of up to £30m, according to the update from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) this morning.

The government said it intended to support companies to invest in a broad range of technologies and solutions, from industrial carbon capture technologies, fuel switching and efforts to recycle waste heat into clean energy, to the replacement of natural gas boilers and steam turbines with lower carbon alternatives, for instance heat pumps and electric motors.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson emphasised the investment would help industrial firms across the UK in their efforts to decarbonise and move the country closer to its climate goals.

"With innovation and investment across the economy, we can power the UK's green industrial revolution," he said. "But we know for the most polluting and energy-intensive businesses, this will mean a big shift in the way they operate. That's why we're putting £220m more into helping them cut their carbon emissions, bring down their energy bills, and support good jobs - creating a sustainable future as we build back greener around the country."

Phase 1 of the Industrial Energy Transformation Fund, which closed last Spring, provided funding for a number of projects in various sectors, including a more energy and carbon efficient glass production furnace at Saint Gobain Glass UK's plant in North Yorkshire and a study looking into the potential for deep decarbonisation at Tate & Lyle Sugar's east London sugar refinery, BEIS said.

The government confirmed it planned to allocate up to £60m of its £220m funding pot for Phase 2 of the Industrial Energy Transformation Fund in the competition window that runs between now and December, with further competition windows to follow next year.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng emphasised the grants handed out through the programme would help reduce the energy bills of industrial plants and support jobs across the UK, as well as reducing the country's emissions.

"Not only will this major investment support energy-intensive industries to cut pollution, but it will also help companies save money on energy bills and support jobs as we fight to ensure British industry remains globally competitive," he said.

Businesses awarded funding have until 2025 to invest funds from the competition, the government said.