'Passing the buck has to stop': UN warns current climate pledges set to drive 16 per cent increase in emissions by 2030

Cecilia Keating
clock • 10 min read
Major report highlights goals of Paris Agreement are threatened by weak climate ambition from countries and limited climate finance flows from rich to poor nations

The world is not remotely on track to limit global warming to 1.5C emissions, despite more than 113 countries and states submitting new climate plans over the last two years, a major UN report has today...

'Go for growth': CBI urges Treasury to leverage autumn spending review to drive net zero

Budget planned for late October could put UK at front of a global race for green technologies, according to business group

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock • 4 min read
Green shuffling

This week's reshuffle strengthened the government's green team, but massive challenges still await this autumn for Boris Johnson's refreshed Cabinet

James Murray
James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Cabinet reshuffle: Victoria Prentis promoted to Environment Minister

Former fisheries minister is promoted to minister of state at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra)

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock • 1 min read