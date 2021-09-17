'Passing the buck has to stop': UN warns current climate pledges set to drive 16 per cent increase in emissions by 2030

Major report highlights goals of Paris Agreement are threatened by weak climate ambition from countries and limited climate finance flows from rich to poor nations
The world is not remotely on track to limit global warming to 1.5C emissions, despite more than 113 countries and states submitting new climate plans over the last two years, a major UN report has today...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial