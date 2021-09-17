Earthshot Prize: Prince William announces first wave of finalists for global environmental prize

Prince William today announced the 15 finalists of the Earthshot Prize, which will offer £1m to five winners to help fund innovative environmental solutions to the world's biggest climate challenges.

Launched in October 2020 by Prince William and his charity, The Royal Foundation, the prize will reward 50 winners over 10 years in a bid to catalyse innovative new approaches to tackling climate change, with competitors asked to propose a solution to one of Earthshot's five goals: Protect and Restore Nature; Clean our Air; Revive our Oceans; Build a Waste-free World; and Fix our Climate.

For the first round of the competition, each category has three finalists with the five eventual winners set to be announced during an awards ceremony on 17 October at the Alexandra Palace, North London, and broadcast live on BBC One and Discovery.

Prince William said the prize was inspired by former US president John F. Kennedy's Moonshot, which challenged the whole of the US to play a role in landing the first person on the moon.

"Inspired by this, The Earthshot Prize aims to mobilise collective action around our unique ability to innovate, problem solve and repair our planet," the Prince said. "I am honoured to introduce the 15 innovators, leaders, and visionaries who are the first ever Finalists for The Earthshot Prize. They are working with the urgency required in this decisive decade for life on Earth and will inspire all of us with their optimism in our ability to rise to the greatest challenges in human history."

Finalists include a Congolese conservation foundation working to protect gorillas and local communities, a 14-year-old activist from India who has designed a solar-powered ironing cart, a mini water treatment plant that turns 98 per cent of waste water into clean water developed in Japan, and a multinational technology that turns renewable energy into emission free hydrogen to power homes.

The 15 finalists will receive tailored support and resources from the Earthshot Prize Global Alliance Members, a group of companies including Bloomberg, Deloitte, Microsoft, and Unilever.

The finalists were selected from over 750 nominations put forward by official Earthshot Prize Nominators across the globe with experience in environmental research, policy, advocacy and grassroots action, and were assessed for their potential to make a positive impact around the world and achieve the Earthshot goals.

Ahead of the awards ceremony, BBC One, BBC iPlayer, and Discovery will air a five part documentary about the finalists in the running for the Prize, which will air in the run up to the crucial COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow this autumn. The winners will be selected by the The Earthshot Prize Council Members, which includes among others Prince William, Sir David Attenborough, former UN Climate Chief Christiana Figueres, and actress Cate Blanchet.