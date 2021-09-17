Cabinet reshuffle: Victoria Prentis promoted to Environment Minister

Victoria Prentis has been promoted to be minister of state at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), as Number 10 yesterday continued its reshuffle of the government's ranks.

Announcing her appointment on Twitter on Thursday, the MP for Banbury said it was a "great honour" to take up the role, noting it was "an important time for UK agriculture, fisheries and food".

I am delighted to have been appointed Minister of State @DefraGovUK by the Prime Minister.



It is a great honour to be in this role at such an important time for UK agriculture, fisheries and food. — Victoria Prentis (@VictoriaPrentis) September 16, 2021

Prentis' appointment came on the second day of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's major overhaul of his top team.

Among the many changes, Michael Gove replaced Robert Jenrick as the Housing Secretary and Liz Truss is the new Foreign Secretary, replacing Dominic Raab.

Meanwhile, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, formerly Energy and Clean Growth Minister at the department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) was been promoted to Trade Secretary. Greg Hands replaced Trevelyan as Energy Minister, while Simon Clarke returned to government as Chief Secretary to the Treasury. Clarke, who led the parliamentary campaign for the government to adopt a net zero emissions target, has also been given a seat in Cabinet.

A number of senior Ministers with key green briefs - including Environment Secretary George Eustice, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, Chancellor Rishi Sunak, and COP26 President-designate Alok Sharma - all remained in post following yesterday's cabinet reshuffle, ensuring significant continuity ahead of a raft of crucial decarbonisation policy decisions this autumn.