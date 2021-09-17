Cabinet reshuffle: Victoria Prentis promoted to Environment Minister

Cecilia Keating
clock • 1 min read
Cabinet reshuffle: Victoria Prentis promoted to Environment Minister

Former fisheries minister is promoted to minister of state at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra)

Victoria Prentis has been promoted to be minister of state at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), as Number 10 yesterday continued its reshuffle of the government's ranks.

Announcing her appointment on Twitter on Thursday, the MP for Banbury said it was a "great honour" to take up the role, noting it was "an important time for UK agriculture, fisheries and food".

Prentis' appointment came on the second day of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's major overhaul of his top team.

Among the many changes, Michael Gove replaced Robert Jenrick as the Housing Secretary and Liz Truss is the new Foreign Secretary, replacing Dominic Raab.

Meanwhile, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, formerly Energy and Clean Growth Minister at the department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) was been promoted to Trade Secretary. Greg Hands replaced Trevelyan as Energy Minister, while Simon Clarke returned to government as Chief Secretary to the Treasury. Clarke, who led the parliamentary campaign for the government to adopt a net zero emissions target, has also been given a seat in Cabinet.

A number of senior Ministers with key green briefs - including Environment Secretary George Eustice, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, Chancellor Rishi Sunak, and COP26 President-designate Alok Sharma - all remained in post following yesterday's cabinet reshuffle, ensuring significant continuity ahead of a raft of crucial decarbonisation policy decisions this autumn.

Cornwall MP George Eustice has kept his job as Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

Related Topics

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

'Glaring absence': Why corporates' climate-lite financial statements threaten both the climate and investors

MPs urge Bank of England to step up green investment and regulate fossil finance

Most read
01

All new homes and offices in England to be fitted with EV charge points

• 3 min read
02

Chain reaction: How business can drive positive climate impact at little to no extra cost

• 4 min read
03

End of new coal power 'within sight' worldwide, report claims

• 4 min read
04

'Hypocrisy': Why top banks are getting slammed for working with Cambo oil field operators

• 5 min read
05

'Biggest ever': Ministers earmark £265m for next round of clean power auctions

• 5 min read

More on Politics

The Bank of England is itself targeting net zero across its operations by 2050
Investment

MPs urge Bank of England to step up green investment and regulate fossil finance

Dozens of peers and MPs pen letter to Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey urging him to tighten rules for fossil fuel financing ahead of pivotal COP26 Climate Summit

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock • 4 min read
The UK government is behind on climate action - but it has public backing to go further
Politics

The UK government is behind on climate action - but it has public backing to go further

Absence of detail on how to fund and deliver net zero has left a void for decarbonisation sceptics to fill, writes Green Alliance's James Fotherby

James Fotherby, Green Alliance
clock • 4 min read
Cabinet reshuffle: Simon Clarke returns to the Treasury, as Greg Hands confirmed as new Energy Minister
Politics

Cabinet reshuffle: Simon Clarke returns to the Treasury, as Greg Hands confirmed as new Energy Minister

Long-standing champion of the net zero transition, Simon Clarke, to take up critical role as Chief Secretary to the Treasury

James Murray
James Murray
clock • 2 min read