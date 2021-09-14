She sells sea cells: Frozen food giant explores plans to bring cell-cultured seafood to European market

Nomad Foods, the parent company of frozen food brands Birds Eye and Aunt Bessie's, has today announced a partnership with cell-cultured seafood developer BlueNalu that will see the firms explore the potential to introduce the sustainable fish alternative to the European market.

The partnership aims to explore the potential role of lab-grown products in helping meet demand for sustainable seafood products and safeguard the availability of seafood amid continued overfishing.

The two companies said they will collaborate on the initial stages of a market strategy needed to bring the products to market, including market research, identifying regulatory requirements, and exploring further business opportunities.

"The food industry is at a transformational moment as consumer demand for nutritious, high-quality food is growing, the importance of sustainability has never been more apparent, and the role of technology in delivering these needs is accelerating," said Stéfan Descheemaeker, CEO of Nomad Foods.

BlueNalu, which has been developing seafood products from fish cells since 2017, announced earlier this year it raised $60m from investors to help build its first production facility in San Diego.

Its seafood products are developed without genetic modification and aim to replace species that are overfished, imported or difficult to farm in order to reduce pressure on fisheries, as global demand for seafood continues to grow.

In response to the announcement, Lou Cooperhouse, the president and CEO of BlueNalu said: "We are excited by the opportunity to collaborate with Nomad Foods, which has revered, market-leading brands such as Birds Eye, Findus and iglo, to accelerate our market strategy in Europe. With this announcement, BlueNalu is well-positioned to bring our leading-edge innovation into Europe in the coming years, which complements our existing collaborations in Asia and North America."

The collaboration is BlueNalu's first venture into the European market, following similar partnerships with companies in South Korea, Japan, Thailand, and North America.

The agreement is also the latest in a series of steps forward for the fledgling lab-grown meat industry, which attracted over $350m of investment in 2020 and has recently secured approval to sell lab-grown products in a handful of market.