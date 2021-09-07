Sustainable sleep: Silentnight commits to Science Based Targets initiative

Bea Tridimas
clock 07 September 2021 • 2 min read
Silentnight will set targets to decarbonise in the next two years
Image:

Silentnight will set targets to decarbonise in the next two years

Bed brand signs up to Science Based Targets initiative as it seeks to decarbonise its operations and supply chain in line with global climate commitments

Leading bed and mattress manufacturer Silentnight this week announced it has signed up to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), becoming the first sleep brand to commit to the UN-backed framework for delivering emissions reductions in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The SBTi aims to bring businesses in line with the Paris Agreement's goal to limit global warming to below 1.5C. Those who sign up must commit to setting credible near and long term climate goals within two years or risk being struck off from the initiative.

Silentnight joins nearly 2,000 other businesses as part of the initiative, nearly half of which already have science-based targets set.

"We're proud to be market leaders in sustainable sleep solutions and have put sustainability at the heart of product development for many years, ensuring affordable beds and mattresses that also help to care for the environment are accessible to all," said Angela Moran, product strategy director at Silentnight.

"Now we're taking these successes, which include reducing our carbon emissions by almost a half in four years and making an even bigger commitment by becoming the world's first sleep brand to set climate science-based targets. We're already making plans as to how we can work alongside our counterparts across the globe to take on our fair share of the responsibility towards ensuring a future below 1.5°C global warming, and we look forward to reporting even greater results as our work within the project progresses."

Silentnight has already implemented a number of measures to reduce its environmental impact, achieving a 49 per cent reduction in carbon emissions over the last four years. The bed brand has implemented a zero-waste policy, uses renewable electricity, and sources its materials locally. It also has an eco-mattress range, which uses materials made from recycled plastics for its mattresses and has offset 3,600 tonnes of carbon through tree planting and renewable power projects.

Under the SBTi, Silentnight will need to set targets to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 emissions that are generated by its own operations and different targets for Scope 3 emissions that are generated from its supply chain.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Bea Tridimas

View profile
More from Bea Tridimas

Less that one per cent of global aid spent on air pollution projects, despite escalating health crisis

Park, Charge, and Ride: UK's first solar powered Park and Ride site opens in Leeds

Most read
01

Octopus Energy and Severn Trent announce renewable energy development partnership

01 September 2021 • 2 min read
02

Full disclosure: Polestar unveils lifecycle CO2 impact of its electric cars

02 September 2021 • 3 min read
03

Holcim cements plans to be 'nature-positive' by 2030

03 September 2021 • 2 min read
04

From laggard to leader: How the UK can capitalise on the heat pump opportunity

02 September 2021 • 6 min read
05

Shell powers up plans to install 50,000 Ubitricity EV charge points

01 September 2021 • 3 min read

More on Climate change

Less than one percent of aid is spent on tackling air pollution
Climate change

Less that one per cent of global aid spent on air pollution projects, despite escalating health crisis

Over 4.2 million people die as a result of air pollution every year, but governments are still spending more supporting fossil fuel projects than they are tackling dirty air

Bea Tridimas
clock 07 September 2021 • 2 min read
Greener teeth: GSK unveil first 'carbon neutral' toothbrush
Climate change

Greener teeth: GSK unveil first 'carbon neutral' toothbrush

New design reduces carbon footprint of classic Dr.BEST toothbrush by 50 per cent, with remaining emissions are set to be offset through a community project in Madagascar

Bea Tridimas
clock 06 September 2021 • 2 min read
A dormouse | Credit: CPRE
Policy

'Hedge fund': CPRE calls on government to expand UK's hedgerow network

UK's hedgerow network is the nation's 'largest, most connected nature reserve' and could help create thousands of green jobs, according to new study

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 06 September 2021 • 3 min read