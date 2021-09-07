Sustainable sleep: Silentnight commits to Science Based Targets initiative

Leading bed and mattress manufacturer Silentnight this week announced it has signed up to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), becoming the first sleep brand to commit to the UN-backed framework for delivering emissions reductions in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The SBTi aims to bring businesses in line with the Paris Agreement's goal to limit global warming to below 1.5C. Those who sign up must commit to setting credible near and long term climate goals within two years or risk being struck off from the initiative.

Silentnight joins nearly 2,000 other businesses as part of the initiative, nearly half of which already have science-based targets set.

"We're proud to be market leaders in sustainable sleep solutions and have put sustainability at the heart of product development for many years, ensuring affordable beds and mattresses that also help to care for the environment are accessible to all," said Angela Moran, product strategy director at Silentnight.

"Now we're taking these successes, which include reducing our carbon emissions by almost a half in four years and making an even bigger commitment by becoming the world's first sleep brand to set climate science-based targets. We're already making plans as to how we can work alongside our counterparts across the globe to take on our fair share of the responsibility towards ensuring a future below 1.5°C global warming, and we look forward to reporting even greater results as our work within the project progresses."

Silentnight has already implemented a number of measures to reduce its environmental impact, achieving a 49 per cent reduction in carbon emissions over the last four years. The bed brand has implemented a zero-waste policy, uses renewable electricity, and sources its materials locally. It also has an eco-mattress range, which uses materials made from recycled plastics for its mattresses and has offset 3,600 tonnes of carbon through tree planting and renewable power projects.

Under the SBTi, Silentnight will need to set targets to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 emissions that are generated by its own operations and different targets for Scope 3 emissions that are generated from its supply chain.