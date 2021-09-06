Air Quality Grant: £9m fund opens for council projects that tackle air pollution

Applications are now open for the government's Air Quality Grant scheme, with £9m set to be allocated this year to projects run by councils that can reduce the impact of polluted air on people's health.

Announcing the funding on Friday, the Department for Food, Environment and Rural Affairs (Defra) said this year's round of awards represented a £7m boost on last year's budget, with at at least £1m of the pot earmarked for schemes that improve public understanding of the risks of air pollution.

The funding annoucement comes just a few months after the Coroner's final report on the death of Ella Adoo Kissi-Debrah, which called on the government to step up efforts to boost public awareness of air pollution. Adoo Kissi-Debrah became the first person to have air pollution recorded as a contributory cause of illness and death on their death certificate.

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow said the government had decided to boost its funding for local authorities because polluted air posed a major risk to public health, despite the UK's air quality improving "significantly" since 2010.

"We know local authorities are best placed to address the issues they face in their areas," she said. "We look forward to receiving innovative ideas for ways to reduce emissions, help communities understand how they can limit their exposure to air pollution, and promote cleaner, greener alternatives."

The criteria for this year's grant period will prioritise projects that reduce air pollutant exceedances, improve knowledge and information about air quality, or tackle particulate matter.

However, Transport Minister Rachel Maclean said the grant would also help the UK meet its climate goals. "From schools to local businesses, the Air Quality Grant will help local councils implement measures to clean up our air as we build back greener, reduce our carbon footprint and look ahead to COP26," she said. "These could include projects to help businesses make the switch to greener transport, or help local authorities better monitor pollution from roads."

The Air Quality Grant scheme has awarded almost £70m to a variety of projects since it was established in 1997, Defra said.