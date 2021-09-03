District heating project to reach tens of thousands of London homes following £24m funding boost

Bea Tridimas
clock 03 September 2021 • 1 min read
Government gives £24 million funding to expand low-carbon heat networks in Enfield Credit:Triple Point Heat Networks Investment Management
Image:

Government gives £24 million funding to expand low-carbon heat networks in Enfield Credit:Triple Point Heat Networks Investment Management

Latest award from the government's Heat Networks Investment Project to enable major extension of North London low carbon heating project

North London energy company Energetik has received £24m of funding from the Heat Networks Investment Project (HNIP) to support two extensions of its network that will provide low-carbon heat to 50,000 homes in the borough of Enfield.

The project is the largest to date to secure support from HNIP - a £320m government funding programme that aims to enable the development of sustainable low carbon heat networks - following an initial grant of more than £14m for the construction of the Meridian Heat Network in 2020.

The two extensions will link Enfield's existing heat networks with the Meridian Water Energy Centre, which is being built at Edmonton Eco Park, so as to deliver low-carbon waste heat from the North London Waste Recovery Facility through underground pipes.

"Changing how we heat homes and workplaces is a vital part of how we will end our contribution to climate change, which is why we're investing in cutting-edge low-carbon heating technologies to help us meet our bold climate targets," said Energy Minister Lord Callanan.

Two new housing estates of over 3,300 homes will be connected to the existing heat network and the new Meridian Water network by a northwards extension, while a westwards extension will bring two care homes into the network, exceeding Energetik's aim of  achieving 15,000 connections by 2026.

Commenting on the funding awards Jayne Clare, managing director at Energetik, said: "This funding decision is extremely positive for Enfield and our Company. The expansion of our low carbon heat networks will provide the required infrastructure to unlock untapped potential and deliver maximum carbon savings across the borough. This an immense step forward towards achieving Enfield's carbon goals."

Related Topics

Bea Tridimas

