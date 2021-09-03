'Possible, valuable, and transformative': Goverment urged to include public in net zero policy design

Advocates for the net zero transition are clearly preparing to 'lean in' to the challenge presented by the recent campaign to highlight the cost of meeting the UK's net zero targets by highlighting the myriad economic and social benefits that can flow from deep decarbonisation and urging politicians to better engage the public with the changes that lie ahead.

Just a day after the chief executive of the Climate Change Committee, Chris Stark, argued that much of the recent criticism of the UK's net zero plans were "defeatist", the influential Institute for Government (IfG) think tank today published a new report reiterating how the net zero transition would prove "possible, valuable, and transformative".

However, while Stark yesterday suggested there had not been enough "debate" around the UK's net zero plans and that it had been a mistake not to stage a Parliamentary vote on the adoption of the latest medium term emissions target, the IfG similarly warned the government was failing to adequately consult and involve citizens in the design of policies that will drive the UK's transition to a net zero emission economy, despite public consent being a critical element to the success of its decarbonisation agenda. The research, which was undertaken with charity Involve concluded the government's net zero policies must aim to encourage the active participation of the public if the UK is to meet its emissions goals.

It has now been a year since the first UK-wide citizens assembly delivered its final report to Parliament, offering policy makers a snapshot of the level of public support for a broad range of climate policies. But despite the exercise being praised by Ministers, Parliament, and civil society alike, the government is yet to build on the exercise or set out how it plans to further engage citizens with the elements of the net zero transition that will impact their everyday lives, the report warns.

There are a number of ways the government could engage the public with net zero policy design, the paper explains, from participatory forms of engagement such as co-production, crowdsourcing, and participatory budgeting to deliberative forms of engagement centred around dialogue, such as citizens' assemblies, citizens' juries, and community conversation exercises.

The research includes a series of recommendations for how government can better involve citizens in the development of net zero policies, warning that capability and expertise on public engagement is "limited" within Whitehall.

"Climate Assembly UK has shown that engaging the public in policy design is possible, valuable and transformative for people's lives," said Sarah Allan, director of capacity building and standards at Involve. "With just over 50 days to go until COP26, the government urgently needs to set out how it will unlock the energy and insights of the public to shape and deliver successful policies and ensure we can meet our climate obligations."

Involve and IfG are now calling on the government to set out how it plans to use public engagement to inform the design of net zero policies in the forthcoming Net Zero Strategy, due this autumn.

The report recommends that either the Cabinet Office or the epartment for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) take responsibility for co-ordinating net zero public engagement efforts across government. All government departments, meanwhile, need to invest in building up their public engagement expertise, they said.

The paper also argues the government's independent climate advisors, the Climate Change Committee, should be given a greater role to advise on what types of public engagement to commission.

Tom Sasse from the IfG warned that the success of the transition depended on the government improving its public engagement strategy. "Net zero means there are some big changes coming for the country - and for people's lives," he said. "The transition will only be a success if government gets much better at involving the public in decision making."

The report comes just a few weeks after the Tony Blair Institute similarly warned the government would need to careful engage the public around six key priority behaviour change areas, including diet, home heating and greener transport, if it wanted to reach net zero. It noted that it had been over a decade since the last government-backed public information campaign on climate change, and warned that without a wider education effort Ministers risked seeing the high levels of public support for climate action eroded as decarbonisation policies become more visible.

Responding to today's report, a government spokesperson said a broad range of stakeholders were being consulted as part of the UK's drive to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

"Tackling climate change must be a shared endeavour and our ambition puts affordability and fairness at the heart of our efforts, hand in hand with supporting economic growth, jobs and prosperity across the UK," they said. "We continue to engage the public, households and businesses as we work towards eliminating the UK's contribution to climate change. We support campaigns such as the Simple Energy Advice service to help households improve the energy efficiency of their homes, and the Together for our Planet Campaign to encourage individuals and businesses to make efforts to tackle climate change."

The government is clearly talking about climate action more than at any point in recent times and public concern over the climate crisis is at historically high levels. The argument that the net zero transition is achievable, desirable, and necessary is cutting through. But at the same time the absence of an over-arching public engagement strategy is sparking understandable concerns that popular support for climate policies could prove fragile. It is in the government's interest to join those advisors and independent experts who are 'leaning in' to the criticism of the net zero transition and working hard to ensure the public stays engaged.