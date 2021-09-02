Co-op hits out at UK foreign aid budget cuts as it expands Fairtrade partnership

The Co-op has called on both the government and private sector to ramp up international support for climate adaptation in developing nations, as it yesterday pledged to continue spending more than 0.7 per cent of its pre-tax profits on international aid as part of its net zero plans.

The announcement came as the retailer unveiled an expanded partnership with the Fairtrade Foundation and Fairtrade Africa aimed at supporting communities vulnerable to the growing impacts of climate change in its supply chain.

The partnership looks to accelerate Fairtrade's climate strategy and fund further action on the ground from suppliers to tackle the effects of global warming, while also supporting Co-op's own commitment earlier this year to achieve net zero emissions across its core business and value chain by 2040, the organisations said.

The Co-op - which is the UK's largest convenience retailer of Fairtrade products - last year invested 2.6 per cent of its pre-tax profit on international aid, amounting to a total of over £3.3m. In monetary terms, that marked a slight uptick on the £2.27m it provided for international aid in 2019.

"As we have seen throughout the pandemic, we are reliant on the global food system for the food we enjoy here in the UK," said Jo Whitfield, CEO of Co-op Food. "However, the reality is that for many of our suppliers the climate crisis is as immediate and pressing as the impact of Covid-19. It's crucial that we ensure producers in low income countries receive adequate support to cover the cost of adapting to climate change and transitioning to low carbon production."

The firm's foreign aid commitment follows the government's recent decision to slash the UK's foreign aid budget in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, which had previously seen 0.7 per cent of the country's GDP spent on development and assistance programmes in developing nations.

The cut in UK overseas development aid spending to around 0.5 per cent of GDP has attracted widespread criticism from climate campaigners and green business figures alike, amid concerns the move could see damage crucial sustainable development programmes in developing countries, while also serving to undermine goodwill on the international stage in the run up to the crucial UN COP26 Climate Summit, which the UK is set to host in Glasgow in November.

Whitfield said she was "disappointed" by the government's decision not to return to its 0.7 per cent foreign aid spending post-pandemic, and urged both Number 10 as well as fellow businesses to step up their efforts to help support vulnerable communities by supporting climate adaptation and resilience projects.

"It's not just government who has a part to play in investing in climate resilience and adaptation, businesses like ours do too," she added. "That is why will continue spending in excess of 0.7 per cent of pre-tax profit to international investment and encourage other retailers to follow given their international supply chains. We must work for a just transition, as we recognise that climate change is a human issue as much as it is an environmental one."

Co-op's announcement came in its new 'Climate Justice for People and Planet' report, which the retailer said it had shared with 650 MPs in a bid to rally Parliamentary support for a return to the UK's previous 0.7 per cent foreign aid spending commitment.

The report specifically calls on the government to return to the 0.7 per cent funding level, and urges it to increase UK support for climate finance worldwide, in order to bring richer nations' closer to their overall target to stump up $100bn in annual climate funding for vulnerable nations. The $100bn target is seen as a crucial pillar in building multilateral support for progress on a range of outsanding aspects of the Paris Agreement at the upcoming COP26 Summit.

Chris Oluoch, programmes director of Fairtrade Africa, welcomed its expanded partnership with the retailer. "Co-op is standing side by side with Fairtrade producers, ensuring a farmer-centric approach to adapting and mitigating the very worst effects of climate change and channelling crucial funding to the areas of greatest need in a flexible and responsive manner," he said.

Responding to the Co-op's concerns over the reduction in the UK's foreign aid budget, the Foreign Office said it was "unwaveringly committed to doubling our international climate finance".

"We will spend £11.6bn over the next five years, with every pound going to tackle climate change and its consequences," it said in a statement. "This year UK aid will help unlock affordable and clean energy for all, tackle deforestation and support countries to develop their own climate action plans. We will also be investing in pioneering research and helping to support delivery of our COP26 objectives as a host this year."