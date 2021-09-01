'Lost opportunity': Analysts warn 'business-as-usual' Covid-19 recovery plans set to burn through 1.5C carbon budget by 2030

The carbon budget for a 1.5C warming scenario is on track to be exhausted by the end of this decade after pandemic recovery packages largely failed to put the world on a more sustainable development pathway. That is the stark conclusion of the latest report from global risk management and energy research company DNV GL, which argues the response to the coronavirus pandemic represents a "lost opportunity" to speed up the energy transition.

The fifth edition of the firm's Energy Transition Outlook highlights how the majority of Covid-19 recovery packages have been spent on maintaining the status quo within existing industries, rather than catalysing a more rapid deployment of clean infrastructure.

Despite the rapid electrification of the power sector and shrinking demand for fossil fuels, DNV GL warned the energy transition is not happening fast enough to deliver on global climate goals, predicting that global emissions will shrink by just nine per cent by 2030. As such the analysts predict the world is on track to experience 2.3C of global temperature increases by 2100, exceeding the Paris Agreement's less ambitious aim of capping warming to 'well below' 2C above pre-industrial levels.

DNV CEO Remi Erikson urged governments to now apply the "resolution and urgency" they had demonstrated in the face of the pandemic to tackling the climate emergency. "Many of the pandemic recovery packages have largely focused on protecting, rather than transforming, existing industries," he said. "A lot of 'building back' as opposed to 'building better' and although this is a lost opportunity, it is not the last we have for transitioning faster to a deeply decarbonised energy system."

As the cost of renewable power continues to decline and outcompete fossil fuel power plants, clean energy is set to dominate the global electricity grid, the report notes, forecasting that 69 per cent of grid-connected power will be generated by renewables and just 13 per cent by fossil fuels by 2050. Meanwhile, electricity's share of final energy demand is set to double from 19 per cent today to 38 per cent over the next 30 years as the electrification of various parts of the economy gathers pace.

But despite these gains, the report cautions that fossil fuels are on track to retain a 50 per cent share of the global energy mix by mid-century. While oil demand is expected to halve and coal use to shrink by a third by 2050, natural gas demand is set to grow slowly this decade and remain flat in the 2030s, before only then tapering off by 10 per cent by 2050, the analysts predict.

The research identifies hydrogen as the fuel that holds the highest potential for tackling emissions in hard-to-abate sectors such as aviation, heavy industry, shipping and trucking, but notes that current trajectories would see hydrogen and e-fuels reaching just roughly five per cent of the energy mix by 2050, after beginning to scale up in the mid-2030s.

As such, Eriksen called on governments and industry to accelerate this timeline and bring hydrogen to market sooner. "Extraordinary action will be needed to bring the hydrogen economy into full force earlier - but these are extraordinary times," he said. "The window to avoid catastrophic climate change is closing soon, and the costs of not doing so unimaginable."

DNV predicts that 'green' hydrogen produced by splitting water using electrolysis and renewable power will dominate the market by mid-century, with 18 per cent of the world's supply set to be produced using grid electricity and 42 per cent from "dedicated off-grid renewables". Meanwhile, just 19 per cent of the world's hydrogen supply is expected to be produced using fossil gas and carbon capture and storage, otherwise known as 'blue' hydrogen, which the report predicts will steadily lose market share as 'green hydrogen' benefits from economies of scale and clean power cost reductions.

Driving gains in energy efficiency should also be a critical priority for policymakers, according to the report authors. They note that energy efficiency represents the "greatest untapped resource" in the fight against climate change as the global population and economy grows.

The report also highlights the need for the ramp up carbon capture and storage technology development to capture carbon emissions over the coming decades, noting that deployment to date has been "too slow", with just 3.6 per cent of fossil fuel emissions set to abated by 2050 at current rates.