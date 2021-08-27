UK ban on halogen light bulbs delayed by a month

clock 27 August 2021 • 2 min read
Government confirms short delay to rules designed to improve efficiency of UK household's lighting

The government has confirmed that a ban on the sale of the majority of halogen bulbs for households will now be introduced from 1 October, one month later than originally planned.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) announced the ban on the sale of energy-intensive halogen lightbulbs earlier this summer as part of a package of measures designed to tighten energy efficiency standards for electricity appliances.

Initially scheduled to be introduced on 1 September, the government said the one-month delay to the new rules had been designed to facilitate the smooth introduction of new rules.

"This short one-month delay will ensure these new requirements can be implemented effectively immediately once live," a BEIS spokesperson told BusinessGreen.

However, some insiders have speculated that the ban has been postponed due to delays in the development of related energy efficiency legislation.

An equivalent EU-wide ban on halogen lightbulbs is set to come into force on 1 September and will apply to retailers in Northern Ireland under the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

Currently, around two thirds of bulbs sold in Britain are LED lights, which typically last five times longer than traditional halogen lightbulbs and use up to 80 per cent less power. As such, the government said it expects the phase out of halogen lightbulbs to cut 1.26 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

The imminent halogen lightbulb sales ban is part of a suite of new rules, dubbed Ecodesign and Energy Labelling requirements, that the government announced in June as apart of its ongoing effort to reduce household energy consumption in support of the UK's climate goals.

The package of measures also includes a ban on lighting fixtures with fixed bulbs that cannot be replaced, a practice that is thought to account for 100,000 tonnes of electrical waste every year, and a September 2023 ban on the sale of fluorescent lights.

The new rules will also bring the lighting sector into line with the recently announced reforms to energy efficiency labelling for electrical appliances, which saw the A+, A++, A+++ rating system replaced with a simpler A-G grading regime.

Lighting products that do not comply with the new rules but were on the market before 1 October can continue to be sold after the deadline, with the final deadline for all products meeting the new labelling requirements falling in April 2023.

More on Legislation

Hot or not? What to make of the Heat and Buildings Strategy rumours
Policy

Hot or not? What to make of the Heat and Buildings Strategy rumours

Jess Ralston from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) attempts to cut through the noise swirling around around the long-awaited Heat and Buildings Strategy

Jess Ralston, ECIU
clock 26 August 2021 • 5 min read
Boost consumer protections ahead of green homes retrofit boom, consumer groups warn
Policy

Boost consumer protections ahead of green homes retrofit boom, consumer groups warn

Coalition of industry and consumer groups warn current consumer protection regime is 'not ready' for pace and scale of work needed to upgrade millions of homes

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 25 August 2021 • 4 min read
Robust target-setting in the Environment Bill can drive the growth of the green economy
Legislation

Robust target-setting in the Environment Bill can drive the growth of the green economy

The Environment Bill must lead to a target-setting regime that spurs the growth of environmental markets and scales up critical net zero technology and innovation, argues EIC's Matthew Farrow

Matthew Farrow, EIC
clock 25 August 2021 • 3 min read