Oddbox secures funding boost for food waste-busting expansion plans

James Murray
James Murray
25 August 2021
Pioneering food box provider welcomes £16m investment from BurdaPrincipal Investments

Oddbox has secured a major funding boost in support of its ambitious expansion plans, which the company hopes can help take a major chunk out of the UK's food waste mountain.

The company, which specialises in providing food boxes that feature 'wonky' fruit and veg that would otherwise go to waste, announced today that it has secured investment totalling £16m from BurdaPrincipal Investments (BPI), the growth capital arm of media and tech company Hubert Burda Media.

BPI said the funding comprised a combination of primary and secondary investment, which will now be used to "accelerate Oddbox's contribution to fighting food waste by enhancing their customer experience, expanding their UK footprint and increasing sharing options for their employees".

BPI joins Oddbox's existing investors, Mercia Asset Management and Seedrs, who led a £3m funding round in March 2020.

The latest funding boost comes after the company completed a rebrand earlier this year and announced new plans to extend its coverage across more of the UK and deliver net zero emissions by 2030.

To date Oddbox has rescued 18,834 tonnes of fruit and veg, which equals the amount of food 40,943 people would eat in a year, prevented 20,830 tonnes of carbon emissions, and saved 2,028 million litres of water. 

Founded in 2016 by wife and husband team Emilie Vanpoperinghe and Deepak Ravindran, the company registered an exponential six-fold year-on-year growth in revenue in 2020 as demand for its produce boxes soared during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are very inspired by Emilie and Deepak, the Oddbox founders, with their clear and authentic purpose to tackle food waste and the impressive and scalable platform they have built to enable this," said Amelia Townsend, Principal, BurdaPrincipal Investments. "We are delighted to be joining the journey to accelerate this mission." 

Vanpoperinghe and Ravindran said the new funding would help it extend its reach and increase the amount of food it can rescue directly from farmers who would otherwise see their produce go to waste.

"With our recent growth we've identified key areas for Oddbox to develop and further our mission to fight food waste," the co-founders said. "So while we continue to retain majority stakes, we wanted an investor to help make these developments happen, and importantly who also shares our vision that business is a force for good. We've found that in Burda, as they're committed to long-term sustainability, a principle at the core of Oddbox."

The news comes in the same week as waste charity WRAP warned there was early evidence that levels of food waste in the home were increasing as coronavirus lockdown measures ease, following a period when many households embraced cooking habits that led to a reduction in food waste.

James Murray
Cambridge University preps Aviation Impact Accelerator for net zero take-off

From seaweed to elephant grass: Government announces funding boost for innovative biomass projects

