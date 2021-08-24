Lidl gives green light to 'eco labels' on own-brand products in Scotland

Trial of traffic light sustainability labelling system set to kick off across firm’s 105 Scottish outlets from October

Lidl has announced plans to launch a new labelling system for food and drinks sold in its Scottish stores designed to help shoppers make more environmentally friendly choices.

The supermarket chain announced this morning that it plans to print 'eco-labels' on more than 50 of its own-brand products, including tea, coffee, and hot chocolate, in a trial that will launch across 105 stores from October.

Products will be graded on their sustainability credentials and colour-coded, with green labels reserved for the lowest impact items and red labels given to products with a relatively high impact, according to the update.

Items' carbon footprint, packaging, impact on biodiversity, and production methods will all factor into their final score, with products set to receive better scores when they are certified by third party schemes such as Fairtrade and Forest Alliance, Lidl said.

Amali Bunter, head of responsible sourcing and ethical trade at Lidl, said the new initiative was a "huge milestone" for the retailer, which has pledged to source all of its "key" raw materials from certified sustainable sources.

"We know that shoppers want more support in understanding the environmental impact of the products they buy day-to-day and eco-score will do just that," she said. "The trial will help customers in our 105 Scottish stores road test the new traffic light system and ultimately make greener shopping choices in the process."

Lidl said it planned to listen to feedback from customers over the course of the trial before deciding how to progress with the scheme.

The move comes just a few months after a raft of retailers - including Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury's, and the Co-op - similarly announced they planned to affix traffic light 'eco labels' on food products from this September through a project being led by non profit Foundation Earth.

Environmental labelling has gained traction in recent years across multiple industries as companies' look to appeal to growing consumer appetite for sustainable goods, with advocates ranging from plant-based food firms Oatly, Quorn, and Flora owner Upfield to consumer goods behemoth Unilever and electronics giant Logitech.

