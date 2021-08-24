The potential environmental impacts that result from offshore wind farm development have long been the subject of intense debate. Critics argue that large offshore wind turbines pose a threat to seabirds and marine mammals, while some experts counter that the the way in which offshore wind farms create artifical reefs and de facto no fishing zones can actually serve to enhance marine biodiversity.

Now a major new research programme has been launched to try and address the "critical gap in understanding" around how marine ecosystems might respond to the continued growth of the UK's offshore wind industry, as the sector ramps up to deliver on its goal of 40GW of capacity by 2030.

Dubbed ECOWing, the new £7m programme was launched yesterday by the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) in partnership with The Crown Estate and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

The four year programme is set to fund leading edge research into how offshore wind farms affect the marine environment alongside other growing pressures on UK ecosystems including climate change and human activities such as fishing.

In particular, the programme will focus on how populations and inter-species interactions are responding to offshore wind deployment and how marine observations can be enhanced through innovative technologies to improve understanding of marine habitats.

The research findings are expected to inform key decision-makers in the management of UK waters to help achieve the UK's commitment to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 while also ensuring net environmental gain and delivering marine environmental restoration.

"The UK has set a legal requirement to reach Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, which will reduce our contribution to climate change," said Professor Susan Waldron, NERC's director of research and skills. "Expanding sustainable energy generation is at the heart of the government's strategy but it's important we understand the response from wildlife and marine ecosystems to help manage this sustainably.

"Working closely with The Crown Estate and Defra, this collaborative programme will analyse the ecological consequence of large-scale expansion of offshore windfarms to inform future policy decisions throughout UK waters."

Mandy King, programme manager for the Offshore Wind Evidence and Change Programme at The Crown Estate, said the organisation was "incredibly proud to be supporting this investment in leading edge research".

"The programme will bring together industry, government and some of the brightest brains in the academic community who will use the power of science to help us better understand long-term environmental change to our precious marine ecosystems and the role of offshore wind in it," she said. "We are keen to better understand the opportunities for environmental benefits and gains from the use of innovative new technologies."

The new initiative was also welcomed by Environment Minister Rebecca Pow, who said it would build on the UK's position as a "leader in marine protection". "This collaboration will build on the work of the Offshore Wind Evidence and Change Programme and inform plans to develop more clean energy while ensuring we protect our precious marine life," she added.

The UK offshore wind industry has expanded rapidly in recent years, as developers have driven down the cost of offshore wind power and the government has staged a series of clean power auctions designed to enable a wave of new project development. As such, the industry is widely expected to provide the "backbone" for a net zero emission grid from the mid-2030s onwards.

However, in recent months leading players within the industry have warned that the sector could yet miss its capacity target for 2030 if planning barriers and delays are not addressed and the government fails to fast track future clean power contract auctions.

