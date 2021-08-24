Study: Climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of floods in Western Europe

Climate change is causing extreme rainfall events in Western Europe to increase in frequency and intensity, research published this morning by an international team of climate scientists has warned.

The attribution study, conducted by dozens of researchers in the World Weather Attribution group, concluded that extreme rainfall events are now between 1.2 and nine times more likely to happen in Western Europe than in the late 1800s.

The study, which parsed climate data from an area that covers eastern France, western Germany, eastern Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and northern Switzerland, found that downpours in the region are now three to 19 per cent heavier because of human-caused warming.

To calculate the role of climate change on the intense rainfall that caused the devastating floods that struck Belgium and Germany last month, the scientists analysed weather records and computer simulations from across the broader region to compare its climate today - after about 1.2C of global warming since the late 19th century - with the climate of the past.

Professor Hayley Fowler, professor of climate change impacts at Newcastle University, said the findings highlighted the need for greater climate resilience and adaptation measures to be introduced to prepare communities for more extreme weather events.

"Our state-of-the-art climate models indicate increases in slow moving extreme rainfall events in a future warmer world," she said. "This event starkly shows how societies are not resilient to current weather extremes. We must reduce greenhouse gas emissions as quickly as possible, as well as improving emergency warning and management systems and making our infrastructure climate resilient to reduce casualties and costs and make them more able to withstand these extreme flooding events."

The study reinforces the conclusions of this month's major report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which concluded there is now 'unequivocal' evidence that humans are warming the planet and that this trend is a major driver of changes in weather extremes.

The study also zeroed in on the Ahr and Erft region of Germany and the Meuse region of Belgium, where extreme rainfall last month triggered floods that took more than 220 lives. The scientists found a trend of increasing heavy rainfall in the regions, but noted there was a large amount of variability from year-to-year when examining very local rainfall patterns.

"We combined the knowledge of specialists from several fields of study to understand the influence of climate change on the terrible flooding last month, and to make clear what we can and can not analyse in this event," explained Dr Sjoukje Philip, climate researcher at the Royal Dutch Meteorological Institute. "It is difficult to analyse the climate change influence on heavy rainfall at very local levels, but we were able to show that, in Western Europe, greenhouse gas emissions have made events like these more likely."