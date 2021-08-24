WRAP warns of post-lockdown surge in food waste

It was one of the few surprising benefits to arise from the UK's coronavirus-induced lockdowns, but it appears that reductions in household food waste could prove disappointingly short-lived.

That is the conclusion of the latest UK Food Trends Survey from waste reduction charity WRAP, which reveals how self-reported food waste has rebounded to pre-lockdown levels as restrictions have lifted.

The report highlights how positive food management behaviours adopted during lockdown led to a 43 per cent decline in food waste, which were initially prompted by concerns about food availability and a renewed focus on planning meals and cooking at home.

Almost four in five people took up an average of 6.7 new food management behaviours, according to WRAP's latest survey, which caused a sharp drop in self-reported food waste during the first lockdown. Across the four key foods monitored, levels of bread, chicken, milk and potato waste fell from nearly a quarter of all items purchased in November 2019 to 13.7 per cent in April 2020, resulting in an overall 43 per cent reduction in reported food waste.

Levels of waste then bounced back slightly in June 2020, but were still 26 per cent lower than in 2019 by the end of 2020.

However, the latest survey, which was carried out earlier this summer, shows a spike in reported food waste coinciding with lockdown restrictions easing in June and July. In July food waste was on par with pre-pandemic levels at 19.7 per cent, with three in 10 people once again falling into the category of "high food waste" - up from 20 per cent in April last year.

The survey suggests the increase in food waste has been driven by a return to more wasteful habits as time pressures have returned in many households. As such, fewer people are embracing effective food waste saving behaviours, such as freezing, using up leftovers, meal-planning, and batch cooking. Moreover, the number of people eating out or buying takeaways has increased, meaning food people intended to eat at home is more likely to go to waste. WRAP has found that a significant spike in the number of meals delivered or eaten outside the home corresponds with people reporting wasting more food.

In response to the latest findings, WRAP's 'Love Food Hate Waste' campaign is warning that a failure to embed food waste saving habits could lead to increased greenhouse gas emissions in the run up to this autumn's crucial COP26 Climate Summit.

"One of the few positives of this extraordinary time has been people taking up new habits that prevent food from going to waste," said Sarah Clayton, head of citizen behaviour change at WRAP. "We've seen more people getting creative with their cooking; using up ingredients and leftovers. More of us have taken to checking cupboards and fridges before we shop, using our freezers and even batch cooking. And people tell us they have found these habits extremely helpful. But the return of busy lifestyles means we are falling back into our old ways, and that risks these key skills not being used.

"After the shocking news from the IPCC this month, it is imperative we remember that wasting food feeds climate change and most food waste happens in the home. Preventing food waste is one way we can all reduce the impacts our diets have on the environment, and fight climate change as individuals."

The group is also calling on businesses to step up efforts to help curb household food waste levels by signing up to the Courtauld Commitment 2030, which commits retailers and food companies to curbing waste levels.

"The last year has shone a light on the importance of using our resources more sustainably, and it is encouraging to see that we all wasted less food in our homes during this time," said Environment Minister Rebecca Pow. "I am proud of the UK's role as an international leader on tackling food waste. Between 2015 and 2018 we achieved a seven per cent reduction in waste per capita which marks good progress - but as we look to build back better there's more we can all do to keep food on our plates and out of the bin.

"There are a few simple steps that everyone can take in our homes, from making a shopping list and storing food correctly to putting food that you won't eat before the 'use by' date in the freezer where possible. By making these small, positive changes to our everyday lives, we can all make a real difference."