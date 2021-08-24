Hydrogen fuel cell specialist HyPoint has inked a $6.5m deal with Piasecki Aircraft Corporation to develop a hydrogen fuel cell system for zero emission electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

In a statement announcing the tie-up, the partners said they aimed to create a zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell system for eVTOL applications that offers four times the energy density of existing lithium-ion batteries, twice the specific power of alternative hydrogen fuel cell systems, and half the operating costs incurred by a traditional turbine-powered rotorcraft.

They also plan to work together to have the system certified by the US civil aviation regulator, the Federal Aviation Administration.

HyPoint is currently developing a hydrogen fuel cell system for aviation and urban air mobility that it claims can enable longer air journeys while boasting cheaper maintenance costs than rival battery and hydrogen fuel cell technologies, thanks to its reliance on compressed air for cooling.

The California-based company said its fuel cell system can deliver more than 2,000 watts per kilogram of specific power, which it calculates is more than triple the power-to-weight of traditional hydrogen fuel cell systems that are cooled by liquid, while also delivering 1,500 watt-hours of energy density.

HyPoint unveiled a prototype of the pioneering technology earlier this year, confirming its intention to start shipping the full-scale version of its hydrogen fuel cell system to aircraft manufacturers from next year. The firm has already partnered with ZeroAvia, the British zero emission aviation company that last year achieved the first hydrogen-electric passenger aircraft flight above Bedfordshire.

John Piasecki, president and CEO of Piasecki, said the company was hopeful it would be able to use HyPoint's technology in its PA-890 eVTOL Compound Helicopter, a manned hydrogen-powered helicopter it hopes to bring to market by 2025.

"Initial lab testing funded by Piasecki last winter demonstrated the technical viability of HyPoint's hydrogen fuel cell system," he said. "While we are benchmarking HyPoint's technology against alternatives and continue to rigorously test and validate findings, we are very optimistic. Our objective is to develop full-scale systems within two years to support on-aircraft certification testing in 2024 and fulfill customer orders for up to 325 units starting in 2025."

Piasecki added that the collaboration could ultimately result in Hypoint's fuel cell technology being expanded to other parts of the emerging eVTOL market. "Success will pave the way for collaboration with other eVTOL OEMs with different platform sizes to ensure broad application of this technology," he said. The global eVTOL market is expected to grow from an estimated $74m in 2025 to $860m by 2030, according to research recently published by Marketsandmarkets.

Alex Ivanenko, founder and CEO of HyPoint, said the deal would help bring new types of aircraft to market, noting that the "much-anticipated" arrival of eVTOL aircraft had been slowed by the limitations of existing power systems.

"This new strategic partnership will dramatically accelerate delivery timelines by equipping eVTOL manufacturers with next-generation hydrogen fuel cell systems that meet their unique needs," he said. "Together, HyPoint and Piasecki will work to grow the emerging eVTOL market by delivering a certified multiplatform solution for eVTOL makers. In addition, we share a common vision for making safe, cost-effective zero carbon-emission flight a reality for conscientious businesses and consumers around the world."

Piasecki has also inked a deal with the United States Air Force to develop advanced hydrogen-powered aeronautical technology, and is currently working with the FAA to outline certification criteria for eVTOL aircraft. It expects the PA-890 to be world's first manned hydrogen-powered helicopter in the world when deliveries begin.