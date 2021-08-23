Stagecoach urges government to tackle 'mixed messaging' on public transport

Stagecoach has today launched a sweeping new decarbonisation strategy, as it called on the government to urgently address the "contradictory policies and mixed messaging being sent to citizens" around the use of public transport.

The bus and coach operator today published a new roadmap in support of its goal of delivering net zero emissions by 2050, including targets to slash its emissions by around 70 per cent by 2035.

Dubbed 'Driving Net Zero: Better Places to Live and Work', the new strategy promises to ramp up investment in a raft of clean technologies, building on £1bn of investment over the past decade in 7,000 lower emission vehicles, including one of the biggest orders of electric buses in Europe.

Specifically, the company said it would now move to purchase 100 per cent renewable energy for Stagecoach buildings and fleets; align energy management systems with the international standard ISO50001 by 2027; ensure 95 per cent of waste is diverted from landfill by 2026 rising to 98 per cent by 2031; and develop a climate adaptation programme to risk assess and protect facilities.

Stagecoach also said it would meet its goals by "leveraging the power of public transport to address climate change, support post-Covid economic recovery and boost prosperity for employees and communities across the UK".

"The country will not deliver on its ambitions by grand strategies or technology change alone," said chief executive Martin Griffiths. "We need radical behaviour change and incentives to reward the right choices to make net zero a reality. We need to be more honest about the scale of the challenge and the changes we will need to make to how we live now."

He also accused politicians of failing to deliver sufficiently ambitious policies to help decarbonise and promote public transport.

"Governments need to get real and stop cherry-picking the easy wins," he said. "We urgently need practical changes by national and regional government to address contradictory policies and mixed messaging currently being sent to citizens. We need an end to the ludicrous situation where some clean air zone plans effectively tax bus passengers making a sustainable choice but do nothing to address diesel cars contributing to the deaths of tens of thousands of people in our communities every year. Our current tax system and approach to road management puts cars first and is directly resulting in higher fares for people doing the right thing and choosing greener bus travel."

This year the government has launched both a National Bus Strategy that promised to mobilise £3bn of investment in greener bus services and a Transport Decarbonisation Plan, which featured sweeping plans to accelerate the shift to zero emission transport technologies. However, the public transport sector, local authorities, and environmental campaigners have all warned that the new strategies are guilty of failing to maximise the emissions savings bus and rail services can deliver.

"The biggest opportunity to address climate change and protect our communities from extreme weather, poor air quality and the road traffic gridlock strangling our economy is not from electrifying Britain's transport system," Griffiths argued. "It is from incentivising the country to switch from cars to greener and healthier public transport and active travel."

The company said its new strategy would be complemented by the formation of a new Sustainability Steering Group, immediate compliance with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, and a target of achieving Carbon Disclosure Project 'A' rating, with annual goals to improve performance.

The strategy also includes goals to enhance diversity in the transport sector by ensuring women make up at least 40 per cent of the company's leaders and 25 per cent of the wider workforce are from ethnic minorities by 2026, new targets for enhancing safety performance, and a pledge to allocate 0.5 per cent of profit before tax to charity and other good causes.

"This is far more than a climate change strategy," said Griffiths. "It is a plan to deliver better places to live and work in the towns and cities we are proud to serve across the country. We need the support of government, our customers, our employees, our supply chain partners and a green recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic to fuel the investment needed to make real change a reality."

The plan follows hot on the heels of new data from the government that highlights both the huge potential of public transport to cut emissions and the challenges the sector is facing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Data from the Office of Rail and Road released late last week shows that diesel and electricity consumption across the rail network fell 21 per cent during 2020-21, resulting in the total estimated CO2e emissions for passenger and freight falling to 2,282 kilotonnes. Electricity consumption for passenger trains decreased by 12 per cent, while diesel consumption decreased by 26 per cent compared with 2019-20, leading to a 23 per cent fall in passenger emissions to 1,845 kilotonnes.

However, due to the massively reduced passenger numbers that resulted from the coronavirus pandemic CO2e emissions for passenger trains increased by 316 per cent on a per passenger km basis rising from 35.2g to 146.5g CO2e.