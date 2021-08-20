ADVERTISEMENT

Scottish Greens poised to join government in Holyrood

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 20 August 2021 • 3 min read
Holyrood | Credit: Kim Traynor
Image:

Holyrood | Credit: Kim Traynor

Expected power sharing deal with SNP would take the Green Party into government for the first time anywhere in the UK

The Scottish Greens are shortly expected to announce a power sharing deal with the SNP in Scotland, which would take the party into government for the first time anywhere in the UK and potentially place further pressure on the North Sea oil and gas sector to decarbonise.

The Scottish Greens, a fully independent political party from the Green Party of England and Wales, has seen its membership soar since backing independence for Scotland in the 2014 referendum, and joining the government in Holyrood would increase the chance of another referendum on the issue.

The party won eight seats at the Holyrood elections in May, making it the fourth biggest in the Scottish Parliament, while the SNP secured 64 seats, putting it one short of an overall majority.

Although details of the power sharing deal are not expected to be announced until later on Friday, it is expected that the Scottish Greens co-leaders Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie will both take seats in the Scottish Government alongside First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and her SNP colleagues.

Under the deal, the Scottish Greens are expected to sign up to the bulk of the Scottish Government's policies, but will also retain opt-outs on a number of issues, according to various reports. The Scottish cabinet is reportedly meeting this morning to approve the proposal.

The SNP has formed a minority government in Scotland for the first years, and has relied on the Greens to pass its annual budget, among other issues, and the deal expected today is therefore aimed at further bolstering stability, providing an overall majority to pass legislation, including a potential new independence referendum bill.

Coming just three months ahead of the crucial COP26 UN climate summit in Glasgow, the power sharing deal between the two parties could also serve to further push climate issues higher up the wider UK political agenda, with Westminster facing criticism over plans for a new oil field in the North Sea.

The Scottish Greens have been pushing the Scottish Government - which has set a legally binding target for the devolved region to achieve net zero emissions by 2045 - to go further on combatting climate change, and faster in transitioning away from oil and gas in the North Sea.

Last week, meanwhile, Sturgeon wrote to the Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging him to reassess whether the license recently handed to Cambo oil and gas project, highlighting the International Energy Agency's (IEA) recent conclusion that no new fossil fuel sources should be tapped worldwide if the chances of limiting global temperatures to 1.5C are to be kept on the table.

In the letter, which came just days after the IPCC's latest stark warnings on the state of the world's climate, Scotland's First Minister described the climate crisis as "code red for humanity", adding that it was necessary to begin "significantly enhancing the climate conditionality associated with offshore oil and gas production" in the North Sea.

The "knowledge and experience" of the oil and gas sector and its supply chain should now be harnessed in the development of essential low carbon technologies, such as the production of hydrogen and Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) technologies, Sturgeon wrote.

This is an unfolding story - more to follow

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Unicef: One billion children at 'extremely high risk' from climate crisis

Scotland direct air CO2 capture project signs up Virgin Atlantic as early customer

Most read
01

'Expensive distraction': Chair of UK Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association resigns citing blue hydrogen concerns

18 August 2021 • 4 min read
02

Tesco and WWF launch climate-friendly cattle feed scheme for dairy farmers

18 August 2021 • 2 min read
03

'Clear, long-term, detailed': Nationwide leads host of firms in demand for UK home retrofit strategy

18 August 2021 • 5 min read
04

Government touts 'hydrogen revolution' for greener heating, industry and transport

17 August 2021 • 7 min read
05

UK businesses advised to switch IT services to public cloud to curb CO2

17 August 2021 • 2 min read

More on Politics

Vertebrate species have fallen by an average of 68 per cent between 1970 and 2016, according to WWF
Biodiversity

COP15: Crucial UN biodiversity talks pushed into 2022 amid Covid-19 concerns

China and UN confirm plans to split key negotiations for potential global treaty for biodiversity into two parts, with virtual talks set for October followed by in-person meeting next year

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 19 August 2021 • 4 min read
Credit: Nationwide Building Society
Buildings

'Fiendishly complicated': Inside Nationwide Building Society's push for a green home retrofit wave

Sustainability lead Claire Tracey and head of strategic projects and insights Marcus Goffin chat to BusinessGreen about the 1.5 million properties on Nationwide's mortgage books, all which need decarbonising if it is to meet its 2050 net zero goal

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 18 August 2021 • 12 min read
The government is targeting 600,000 heat pump installations a year by 2028 | Credit: iStock
Politics

Reports: Government eyeing £400m boiler scrappage scheme

Downing Street considering scheme offering homeowners up to £7,000 grants to switch to low carbon heating alternatives

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 16 August 2021 • 3 min read