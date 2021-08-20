Scottish Greens poised to join government in Holyrood

The Scottish Greens are shortly expected to announce a power sharing deal with the SNP in Scotland, which would take the party into government for the first time anywhere in the UK and potentially place further pressure on the North Sea oil and gas sector to decarbonise.

The Scottish Greens, a fully independent political party from the Green Party of England and Wales, has seen its membership soar since backing independence for Scotland in the 2014 referendum, and joining the government in Holyrood would increase the chance of another referendum on the issue.

The party won eight seats at the Holyrood elections in May, making it the fourth biggest in the Scottish Parliament, while the SNP secured 64 seats, putting it one short of an overall majority.

Although details of the power sharing deal are not expected to be announced until later on Friday, it is expected that the Scottish Greens co-leaders Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie will both take seats in the Scottish Government alongside First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and her SNP colleagues.

Under the deal, the Scottish Greens are expected to sign up to the bulk of the Scottish Government's policies, but will also retain opt-outs on a number of issues, according to various reports. The Scottish cabinet is reportedly meeting this morning to approve the proposal.

The SNP has formed a minority government in Scotland for the first years, and has relied on the Greens to pass its annual budget, among other issues, and the deal expected today is therefore aimed at further bolstering stability, providing an overall majority to pass legislation, including a potential new independence referendum bill.

Coming just three months ahead of the crucial COP26 UN climate summit in Glasgow, the power sharing deal between the two parties could also serve to further push climate issues higher up the wider UK political agenda, with Westminster facing criticism over plans for a new oil field in the North Sea.

The Scottish Greens have been pushing the Scottish Government - which has set a legally binding target for the devolved region to achieve net zero emissions by 2045 - to go further on combatting climate change, and faster in transitioning away from oil and gas in the North Sea.

Last week, meanwhile, Sturgeon wrote to the Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging him to reassess whether the license recently handed to Cambo oil and gas project, highlighting the International Energy Agency's (IEA) recent conclusion that no new fossil fuel sources should be tapped worldwide if the chances of limiting global temperatures to 1.5C are to be kept on the table.

In the letter, which came just days after the IPCC's latest stark warnings on the state of the world's climate, Scotland's First Minister described the climate crisis as "code red for humanity", adding that it was necessary to begin "significantly enhancing the climate conditionality associated with offshore oil and gas production" in the North Sea.

The "knowledge and experience" of the oil and gas sector and its supply chain should now be harnessed in the development of essential low carbon technologies, such as the production of hydrogen and Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) technologies, Sturgeon wrote.

This is an unfolding story - more to follow