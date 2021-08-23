Highways England removes application process to facilitate the use of low-carbon warm mix asphalts on roads across England
Highways England has tweaked its procurement policies to enable its contractors use a lower carbon, recyclable form of asphalt when constructing and maintaining major roads across the country's strategic...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial