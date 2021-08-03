Sky Zero Footprint Fund to help top brands develop pre-COP26 advertising campaigns

Sky today announced the five winners of its £2m sustainable advertising fund, Sky Zero Footprint Fund, which aims to help promote brands that can inspire positive behaviour change in support of the broadcaster's goal of delivering net zero emissions by 2030.

Here We Flo, OLIO, OVO Energy, Path Financial, and Pura were this morning named as the winning brands, and will now be invited to release their new advertising campaigns across all Sky channels in the run up to the COP26 Climate Summit in November where Sky is a Principal Partner and Media Partner.

Each of the winning businesses has now been awarded £250,000 in media value and will move to the ad production phase of the project, ahead of a final judging stage in October which will see the most compelling creative securing a total of £1m in media value.

The winners were selected by a panel of judges, including Good Energy founder and director Juliet Davenport and advertising executive Sir John Hegarty, and were judged on their creativity, potential to drive behavioural change, and commitment to improve future sustainability, Sky said.

Each of the winning companies has a sustainability focus at its core: Here We Flow specialise in biodegradable menstrual wear; OLIO is an app that allows users to give away surplus food to avoid waste; OVO is a green energy company; Pura is the world's first carbon neutral baby care brand; and Path Financial is a financial management firm that aims to tackle climate change.

The winning adverts will now be produced in partnership with AdGreen, an advertising industry-backed initiative that supports low-impact advertisement production and aims to shift the industry towards net zero.

Debbie Klein, group chief marketing, corporate affairs, and people officer at Sky, said the broadcaster was keen to promote businesses that are helping consumers curb their environmental impacts. "Business has a key role to play on the journey to a zero-carbon future and at Sky we're using our platform to support those who are working hard to drive positive change," she said. "The Sky Zero Footprint Fund entries showed how many inspiring brands are committed to making a difference. Each of the winning campaigns will captivate audiences whilst delivering a critical message: the world cannot wait."

Echoing Klein's comments, Tim Pearson, managing director of Sky Media said: "We know that each of our winners can play a key role in encouraging the nation to make small but significant changes. It's exciting that through the process we've unearthed new and disruptive brands giving them a platform to amplify their message through the power of TV."

Commenting on their win, Tara Chandra, founder of Here We Flo, said the company was delighted to be able to access a new platform to promote its products. "Here We Flo's mission is to make people feel crazy confident about life's messiest moments (hello, periods!) in a cheeky, empowering and shamelessly natural way," she said. "So, bringing that approach into millions of homes in the UK is an unprecedented achievement for us, especially as people are becoming more and more conscious of the environmental impact of the products they buy. As companies, we're also proud to be part of an initiative that truly celebrates brands who go above and beyond in their sustainability and social impact efforts, offering a platform for products like FLO to gain momentum and be true agents of change in their categories."

OVO Energy CEO Adrian Letts also commented: "We're thrilled to be one of the Sky Zero Footprint Fund winners. Creating a world without carbon is the driving force behind our Plan Zero strategy, but can only be achieved if we inspire people to take action. The Sky Zero Footprint Fund will help us use the power of TV to encourage people to make real changes, transform attitudes and work together to combat climate change."