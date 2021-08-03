Green tomatoes: Abundance Investment launches funding push for carbon capturing greenhouse project

Ethical investment crowdfunding platform Abundance Investment has this week launched a funding push to raise up to £6.75m for tomato growers Sterling Suffolk to support the roll out of an innovative greenhouse technology that promises to help clash carbon emissions.

Sterling Suffolk operates glasshouses that use 25 per cent less energy per tonne of tomatoes than regular glasshouses, while also capturing and reusing at least 75 per cent of the carbon emissions generated while heating the site. The new funding would be used to build an additional 2.8 hectares of glasshouses, expanding the company's growing space by 50 per cent and supplying an extra 1,000 tonnes of tomatoes a year.

Bruce Davis, co-founder and managing director of Abundance Investment, said: "Finding scalable ways to cut the environmental cost of the foods we eat most often has to be a priority if we want to feed ourselves more sustainably in the transition to net zero. With its innovative eco-friendly production methods, Sterling Suffolk will help consumers buy British tomatoes knowing they are making the best choice they can for the environment too."

The UK consumes over 500,000 tonnes of fresh tomatoes a year, the majority of which are imported from abroad, with just 20 per cent grown domestically.

Sterling Suffolk was established with a goal of reducing the environmental impact of tomato production in the UK and has produced 2,600 tonnes of tomatoes since its first glasshouses became operational in 2018. By 2023 it expects to produce over 3,000 tonnes of tomatoes a year.

"We founded Sterling Suffolk to use the latest technology to grow more sustainably for the vast quantities of fruits that we consume in the UK," said Richard Lewis, Sterling Suffolk's managing director. "We passionately believe that our semi-closed glasshouse technology will have a significant part to play in how local and sustainable produce is grown in the UK, and we hope that Abundance investors will join us on our journey."

The new funding opportunity is the second sustainable food investment launched by Abundance, following a fund-raising round last month from Global Berry, which raised £2.6m on the platform in just two weeks to fund sustainable glasshouses for strawberries.