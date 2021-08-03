Something borrowed? Selfridge's pilots second-hand, rental and repair wedding dress services

The pre-loved wedding wear pop up will run for five weeks on Oxford Street | Credit: Selfridges

Department store Selfridges has this week launched a temporary space dedicated to vintage and second-hand wedding outfits, rental wardrobes, and repair services at its Corner Shop store on Oxford Street.

Dubbed 'Resellfridges: The Wedding', the pop-up workshop is slated to run for five weeks, offering customers vintage wedding accessories and outfits, as well as helping customers upcycle old clothes or rent entire wedding party outfits, the retailer announced yesterday.

Sebastian Manes, executive buying and merchandising director at Selfridges, said the initiative formed part of 'Project Earth', the department store's sustainability programme which focuses on exploring circular retail models.

"This year more than ever, our customers are being more considered in how they live and shop, and weddings are no exception," he said. "As we continue exploring circular models through Project Earth, we're excited to bring a unique experience to Selfridges for brides, grooms and guests looking to celebrate weddings in a more earth-conscious way. From vintage bridal dresses, to upcycled suits, to services that help to reimagine special pieces, 'Resellfridges: The Wedding' is the destination for planet-positive weddings this summer."

It follows the launch of the Resellfridges programme last year to provide a line of 'pre-loved' items. The range is now set to include a wedding collection curated by fashion stylist Bay Garnett featuring edits from Rokit Vintage and Mon Vintage, among others, Selfridges said. Pieces from brands such as Alexander McQueen and Yves Saint Laurent are also set to feature as part of the five-week pop up.

The Corner Shop, an enclave of Selfridges' Oxford Street store, will also host for the first time a physical space that will allow customers to bring clothes and accessories for upcycling, dubbed The Restory, and will offer an upcycled line of menswear from luxury brand, Clothsurgeon.