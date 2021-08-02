Drink driving? Glenfiddich delivery trucks to run on biogas made from whisky waste

Glenfiddich delivery trucks are to run on biogas made from distillery waste, as part of a new closed-loop transport initiative announced by the whisky brand last week.

The fuel is made by converting waste from the whisky distilling process into a low carbon biogas, according to the brand's parent company William Grant & Sons, which developed the circular process at the Glenfiddich distillery in Dufftown, Scotland, in a bid to reduce the environmental impact of its business.

Glenfiddich estimates each truck could displace up to 250 tonnes of CO2 each year compared to running diesel trucks, an impact it said equated to planting up to 4,000 trees a year or displacing fossil fuel gas from 112 households.

Compared to fossil fuels, the biogas cuts CO2 by 95 per cent and reduces other harmful emissions by up to 99 per cent, the firm said.

"It has taken more than a decade for Glenfiddich to become the first distillery to process 100 per cent of its waste residues on its own site, then to be the first to process those residues into biogas fuel to power its trucks, and finally to be the first to install a biogas truck fuelling station supplied by our on-site renewable energy facility," said Stuart Watts, William Grant & Sons' distilleries director. "We are proud of these renewable energy breakthroughs in our industry as we scale up the de-carbonising benefits of this closed-loop process across our entire transport fleet."

The trucks, which have been converted to run on biofuel, are used in every stage of the Glenfiddich production process across four sites in Scotland, with the fuelling stations situated at the Dufftown distillery. William Grant & Sons said it plans to expand its use of biofuel across its entire transport fleet and supply chain, in addition to making the technology available to other companies in the whisky industry.

Claudia Falcone, Glenfiddich's global brand director, said: "Our consumers have a maverick mindset that encourages us to push boundaries. As a family-owned business we think in the long term, whether our focus is on the sustainable measures we employ at the distillery or on producing the world's most awarded single malt. Our green biogas transport fleet is absolutely in line with our brand ethos of ‘Where Next' - always challenging ourselves not to rest on our past achievements but to always look for what is coming next."