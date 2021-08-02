ADVERTISEMENT

Drink driving? Glenfiddich delivery trucks to run on biogas made from whisky waste

Bea Tridimas
clock 02 August 2021 • 2 min read
Credit: Glenfiddich
Image:

Credit: Glenfiddich

The single-malt scotch whisky brand becomes the first spirits company to run its delivery fleet on a biogas made from its own distillery waste

Glenfiddich delivery trucks are to run on biogas made from distillery waste, as part of a new closed-loop transport initiative announced by the whisky brand last week.

The fuel is made by converting waste from the whisky distilling process into a low carbon biogas, according to the brand's parent company William Grant & Sons, which developed the circular process at the Glenfiddich distillery in Dufftown, Scotland, in a bid to reduce the environmental impact of its business.

Glenfiddich estimates each truck could displace up to 250 tonnes of CO2 each year compared to running diesel trucks, an impact it said equated to planting up to 4,000 trees a year or displacing fossil fuel gas from 112 households.

Compared to fossil fuels, the biogas cuts CO2 by 95 per cent and reduces other harmful emissions by up to 99 per cent, the firm said. 

"It has taken more than a decade for Glenfiddich to become the first distillery to process 100 per cent of its waste residues on its own site, then to be the first to process those residues into biogas fuel to power its trucks, and finally to be the first to install a biogas truck fuelling station supplied by our on-site renewable energy facility," said Stuart Watts, William Grant & Sons' distilleries director. "We are proud of these renewable energy breakthroughs in our industry as we scale up the de-carbonising benefits of this closed-loop process across our entire transport fleet."

The trucks, which have been converted to run on biofuel, are used in every stage of the Glenfiddich production process across four sites in Scotland, with the fuelling stations situated at the Dufftown distillery. William Grant & Sons said it plans to expand its use of biofuel across its entire transport fleet and supply chain, in addition to making the technology available to other companies in the whisky industry.

Claudia Falcone, Glenfiddich's global brand director, said: "Our consumers have a maverick mindset that encourages us to push boundaries. As a family-owned business we think in the long term, whether our focus is on the sustainable measures we employ at the distillery or on producing the world's most awarded single malt. Our green biogas transport fleet is absolutely in line with our brand ethos of ‘Where Next' - always challenging ourselves not to rest on our past achievements but to always look for what is coming next."

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

World Economic Forum: Targeting 10 per cent plastics reuse could halve ocean plastic waste

28 July 2021 • 3 min read
02

Pizza Hut and Beyond Meat deliver latest boost to plant-based food market

26 July 2021 • 2 min read
03

Nuclear: UK pushes forward with small advanced modular reactor program

29 July 2021 • 4 min read
04

UK's leading house builders plot net zero road map for sector

27 July 2021 • 4 min read
05

'Major milestone': Orkney tidal turbine dubbed 'world's most powerful' connects to grid

28 July 2021 • 2 min read

More on Technology

The Newark refuelling station is CNG Fuels' sixth in the UK | Credit: CNG Fuels
Automotive

CNG Fuels cuts ribbon on latest biomethane truck refuelling station in Nottinghamshire

CNG Fuels now operates six biomethane refuelling stations across the UK, with plans to open another dozen by the end of 2022

Bea Tridimas
clock 30 July 2021 • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Technology

Lululemon and LanzaTech are reshaping carbon waste into fabric

One of Lululemon’s goals is to make 100 per cent of its products with sustainable materials and end-of-use solutions, toward a circular ecosystem by 2030

Deonna Anderson, GreenBiz
clock 30 July 2021 • 3 min read
ArcelorMittal's Sestao site is envisaged to become the world's first zero carbon-emissions steel plant by 2025 | Credit: ArcelorMittal
Infrastructure

Steelmaker ArcelorMittal touts $10bn climate plan to slash CO2 in 2020s

Green hydrogen, renewable power, scrap metal recycling and science-based targets all form part of steelmaking giant's decarbonisation vision unveiled today

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 29 July 2021 • 5 min read