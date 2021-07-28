Reports: Government mulls 'hydrogen levy' on domestic gas bills

Proposals to introduce a 'hydrogen levy' on UK household gas bills in order to subsidise the production of low carbon hydrogen are being considered in Downing Street as part of plans to decarbonise the UK gas grid, media reports today suggest.

A consultation over the proposal, which is aimed at growing the nascent low carbon hydrogen market in the UK, is slated for inclusion in the government's long-awaited Hydrogen Strategy, which is now expected to be published next week, the Financial Times reported yesterday.

The document is expected to set out how the government intends to incentivise and subsidise the UK's low carbon hydrogen market, covering both ‘blue' hydrogen produced from fossil fuels with carbon capture and storage technology, and ‘green' hydrogen made using renewable energy to split water into its component elements.

The Prime Minister's Ten Point Plan for a Green Revolution released late last year set out a target to deliver 5GW of low-carbon hydrogen production capacity by 2030, as well as £240m government funding for new hydrogen production facilities.

Hydrogen, which has long been used in industrial processes but is currently derived largely from fossil fuels, is expected to play a major role in decarbonising a number of hard-to-electrify sectors such as heavy industry, long-haul aviation and shipping by displacing fossil fuels.

And, alongside electric heat pumps, hydrogen is also being touted by the gas industry and the UK government as a key solution for decarbonising the UK's homes. Proponents argue shifting the UK's methane gas grid to run on hydrogen can help the UK hit net zero targets by using existing infrastructure.

But green groups and climate experts have disputed this approach, pointing to research from the Climate Change Committee, the International Energy Agency, BloombergNEF founder Michael Liebreich and others which suggests heating and light transport are among the lowest value applications hydrogen, which is set to be high demand from multiple industries as the net zero transition gathers pace.

And... here it is without the deliberate typo. HT @ArjanMuil pic.twitter.com/0cYS7iEfub — Michael Liebreich (@MLiebreich) May 25, 2021

Ed Matthew, campaigns director at think tank E3G, warned on Twitter the mooted plans for a hydrogen levy on household bills would be a poor use of public funds and an inefficient use of the sought-after fuel.

"Hydrogen would be twice as expensive as heat pumps to run for home heating - that is why CCC says majority of homes need to electrify heating - so why get all consumers to pay for hydrogen?" he posted. "It's not fair. Hydrogen is needed for heavy industry not homes."

The mooted plans for a hydrogen levy come just a day after reports emerged that the government intended to delay a plan to phase out gas boilers by five years to 2040 amid disagreements in Whitehall over the cost of the low carbon heating transition proposals on household finances.