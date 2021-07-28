ADVERTISEMENT

Reports: Government mulls 'hydrogen levy' on domestic gas bills

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 28 July 2021 • 2 min read
A hydrogen refuelling station owned by Shell | Credit: Shell
Image:

A hydrogen refuelling station owned by Shell | Credit: Shell

Proposal reportedly mooted for inclusion in Hydrogen Strategy, but campaigners warn low carbon hydrogen should be earmarked for decarbonising heavy industry rather than domestic heating

Proposals to introduce a 'hydrogen levy' on UK household gas bills in order to subsidise the production of low carbon hydrogen are being considered in Downing Street as part of plans to decarbonise the UK gas grid, media reports today suggest.

A consultation over the proposal, which is aimed at growing the nascent low carbon hydrogen market in the UK, is slated for inclusion in the government's long-awaited Hydrogen Strategy, which is now expected to be published next week, the Financial Times reported yesterday.

The document is expected to set out how the government intends to incentivise and subsidise the UK's low carbon hydrogen market, covering both ‘blue' hydrogen produced from fossil fuels with carbon capture and storage technology, and ‘green' hydrogen made using renewable energy to split water into its component elements.

The Prime Minister's Ten Point Plan for a Green Revolution released late last year set out a target to deliver 5GW of low-carbon hydrogen production capacity by 2030, as well as £240m government funding for new hydrogen production facilities.

Hydrogen, which has long been used in industrial processes but is currently derived largely from fossil fuels, is expected to play a major role in decarbonising a number of hard-to-electrify sectors such as heavy industry, long-haul aviation and shipping by displacing fossil fuels.

And, alongside electric heat pumps, hydrogen is also being touted by the gas industry and the UK government as a key solution for decarbonising the UK's homes. Proponents argue shifting the UK's methane gas grid to run on hydrogen can help the UK hit net zero targets by using existing infrastructure.

But green groups and climate experts have disputed this approach, pointing to research from the Climate Change Committee, the International Energy Agency, BloombergNEF founder Michael Liebreich and others which suggests heating and light transport are among the lowest value applications hydrogen, which is set to be high demand from multiple industries as the net zero transition gathers pace.

Ed Matthew, campaigns director at think tank E3G, warned on Twitter the mooted plans for a hydrogen levy on household bills would be a poor use of public funds and an inefficient use of the sought-after fuel.

"Hydrogen would be twice as expensive as heat pumps to run for home heating - that is why CCC says majority of homes need to electrify heating - so why get all consumers to pay for hydrogen?" he posted. "It's not fair. Hydrogen is needed for heavy industry not homes."

The mooted plans for a hydrogen levy come just a day after reports emerged that the government intended to delay a plan to phase out gas boilers by five years to 2040 amid disagreements in Whitehall over the cost of the low carbon heating transition proposals on household finances.

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

EDF and Nissan launch vehicle-to-grid energy service for business EV fleets

World Economic Forum: Targeting 10 per cent plastics reuse could halve ocean plastic waste

Most read
01

Study: Electric cars undercut petrol and diesel on total cost of ownership

22 July 2021 • 3 min read
02

'Woefully inadequate': Report warns global oil and gas industry set to thwart chances of a 1.5C world

22 July 2021 • 4 min read
03

Tesla to open up global charging point network to all EV brands

26 July 2021 • 3 min read
04

Octopus Renewables snaps up independent distribution network operator Eclipse

22 July 2021 • 2 min read
05

Green Gas Levy: Tariff scheme to fund biomethane plants set for autumn launch

22 July 2021 • 4 min read

More on Energy

Service is available to Nissan LEAF and e-NV200 drivers | Credit: EDF/Nissan
Technology

EDF and Nissan launch vehicle-to-grid energy service for business EV fleets

Offer designed to offer businesses which run Nissan EVs in their fleets to make money from selling energy stored in car batteries back to the grid

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 28 July 2021 • 2 min read
Peterhead power station in Aberdeenshire | Credit: iStock
Energy

Was the pandemic a watershed moment for the decline of fossil gas power across Europe?

UK and EU electricity demand may have nearly recovered from the pandemic, but the disruption has fundamentally blighted economics of fossil gas power, analysis suggests

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 28 July 2021 • 6 min read
Consumers must shift their refuelling habits once they purchase an EV, MPs warn
Automotive

MPs join calls for zero emission vehicle mandate to push carmakers to 'up their game'

Transport Select Committee urges ‘clear policy framework’ to prepare market and drivers for end of fossil fuel car sales from 2030

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 28 July 2021 • 3 min read