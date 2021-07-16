UK household recycling rates creep upwards in 2019

Recycling rates have plateaued at or around the 45 per cent mark over the past decade or so

UK recycling levels remain stuck in the slow lane, with the latest official government statistics released today confirming the recycling rate for waste collected from households across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland stood at 46.2 per cent during the 2019 calendar year.

The data marks a slight increase of 1.2 percentage points from the previous year, although recycling levels have been stuck on or around the 45 per cent mark for the best part of the past decade, despite an EU mandated target for countries to recycle at least half of their waste by 2020.

However, the latest data marks the final time UK statistics will be sent to the European Commission for approval as part of the EU's waste and recycling regulations, with the UK having exited the bloc at the start of the year.

Earlier this year the government launched a new Waste Prevention Programme aimed at shifting the UK towards a more resource-efficient economy, "not only by increasing recycling rates but reducing the amount of waste produced in the first place". Meanwhile, work is continuing to try and deliver a more consistent framework for household waste and recycling collections across the UK in a bid to drive up recycling rates, and plans for five new state-of-the-art circular economy research and innovation centres across England were recently announced.

But Camilla Zerr, plastic campaigner at Friends of the Earth, said today's statistics showed the government was "failing to get to grips with the waste crisis".

"Despite modest improvements, less than half of our domestic waste is recycled, with the rest either burned or buried," she said. "Meanwhile the enormous waste mountain continues to grow."

Within the UK, Wales continues to lead the way with the highest recycling rate at 56.4 per cent in 2019 - the most recent year for which data is available - followed by Northern Ireland on 50.6 per cent, and Scotland on 44.9 per cent.

However, the overwhelming majority of the UK's household waste is generated in England, which achieved a recycling rate of just 45.5 per cent in 2019, the exact same level it achieved in 2017.

Overall, the UK generated 222.2 million tonnes of waste in 2018 - including waste from households, construction and demolition, and commercial, and industrial sources - an uptick of 1.8 per cent from 2017, which are again the most recent years for which this data is available.

More positively, the amount of biodegradable household waste sent to landfill fell in 2019 fell to 6.6 million tonnes from 7.2 million tonnes the previous year, as anaerobic digestion capacity and food waste collection services were expanded.

But the latest provisional figures for packaging waste, which were released today and cover 2020, show the figure remains at 67.2 per cent, exactly the same as in 2019.

"Plastic packaging remains a big problem," added Zerr. "Provisional 2020 figures show an extra 220,000 tonnes was generated compared to 2017, casting more doubt on the government's ability to fulfil its ambition for all plastic packaging to be recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025.

"There has to be an urgent shift in emphasis towards reducing the amount of waste produced in the first place, with far more reuse, refill and repair, along with legally binding targets for reducing unnecessary plastic. This is what the public supports, and what the government has to deliver."

The update comes just days after a major new report from the Aldersgate Group of businesses, which argued the government had largely failed to bring forward the policies needed to accelerate the development of a circular economy that could deliver significant environmental and economic benefits.