Investors call for mandatory food reporting rules to unlock finance for 'greener' companies

Investors with £2.8tr in assets under management or advice have urged the government to introduce more robust sustainability reporting rules for the food sector, noting that the move would enable investors to target funding more efficiently at companies with environmentally responsible practices.

Aviva Investors, Legal & General Asset Management, Newton Investment Management, and EOS at Federated Hermes are among the investors that have urged the government to embrace a number of the recommendations set out in this week's National Food Strategy, highlighting the importance of more consistent reporting requirements for large food companies.

The group, which is being led by Rathbone Greenbank Investments, has called on Ministers to be "bold and ambitious" in their response to the landmark review published yesterday, which warned the UK's current food system is threatening public health, nature, and the climate and is in need of major reform.

"The strategy touches on many of the most critical sustainability challenges that the world is facing, including climate change, biodiversity loss and obesity," said Sophie Larence, senior ESI researcher at Rathbone Greenbank Investments. "It is vital that the UK government responds to the strategy's recommendations with the high level of ambition and urgency that these issues demand."

The group has called on the UK government to heed a number of the recommendations in the strategy, including proposals to introduce taxes, regulations, and incentives that can make the food system more sustainable by "internalising the externalities current borne by the environment and society".

Among the recommendations in the report are for the UK to introduce a new tax on sugar and salt - which would be the world's first - and for the government to consider incentives to reduce consumption of meat in line with climate goals. However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson immediately signalled that he was minded to reject proposals for a new tax on processed foods, arguing they could increase living costs for households.

The investors also called on Ministers to heed the strategy's call for restaurants, contract caterers, and food retailers, manufacturers, wholesalers with more than 250 employees to be required to report annually on the foods they sell across various metrics, including food waste and the origin and type of meat, dairy, fish, plant and alternative protein they sell.

Kate Elliot, head of ethical, sustainable and impact research at Rathbone Greenbank Investments, argued that clear and consistent reporting requirements for the food sector would allow investors to identify and channel investment to companies that were leading on sustainability.

"A key challenge for investors has been the lack of consistent, high quality and meaningful information on the nutrition and environmental performance of companies within the food sector," she said. "While there are examples of good practice in individual disclosures, a lack of common metrics means investors are often comparing apples and pears and we are limited in our ability to direct capital toward the companies which are taking a proactive and leading approach to sustainability issues."

The government has confirmed it intends to publish a formal response to the independent review by January 2022.

"I would like to thank Henry Dimbleby and his team for their work on this independent review, showing the vital role our food system plays in all our lives," said Environment Secretary George Eustice. "This government will carefully consider its conclusions and respond with a white paper within six months, setting out our priorities for the food system."