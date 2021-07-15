Global Covid stimulus packages 'doing more harm than good' to planet, researchers warn

Despite welcome rhetoric from world leaders pledging to deliver a 'green recovery' from the Covid-19 crisis, fossil fuels remain well placed to benefit from a post-pandemic surge in global energy demand and the lion's share of recovery funding is still not being directed towards green industries.

Those are the stark findings of two separate report published today, which - less than 100 days ahead of the crucial COP26 UN climate summit in Glasgow - together provide a stark assessment of the potentially carbon intensive nature of the global economic recovery.

According to a new analysis from research firm Vivid Economics and the Finance for Biodiversity (F4B) initiative, just $1.8tr of the $17.2tr of public stimulus money injected into the global economy to aid the coronavirus recovery is set to have a net positive impact on the environment and green economy.

Indeed, combined stimulus commitments from the world's 20 largest economies are expected to have an overall net negative impact on the environment, meaning the vast majority of the estimated $17.2tr is set to do more harm than good to the planet, according to the analysis.

Only around 10.6 per cent of the stimulus money is being spent on either reducing greenhouse gas emissions in energy, transport, industry, agriculture, and waste sectors, or enhancing nature and biodiversity, yet $4.8tr is being pumped directly into environmentally-intensive parts of the economy, the report concludes.

It estimates that stimulus spending from as many as 20 of the 30 countries analysed is expected to have a net negative environmental impact, as is the majority of recovery packages across Europe, where investments in nature-based solutions such as reforestation, urban greening, and nature restoration makes up just one per cent of the total €47bn stimulus plan.

The findings come despite repeated vocal commitments from world leaders - including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson - to 'build back better' from the pandemic, and avoid a return to a increasing greenhouse gas emissions and nature destructive practices.

Vivid Economics' Jeffrey Beyer, lead author of the report, said stimulus programmes were now winding down, therefore marking the beginning of the end of the world's Covid-19 recovery, which he said had largely failed to support and protect the natural world, and would in turn harm economies.

"We can only build back better sustainably if we protect the climate and nature," he stressed. "Unfortunately, it is impossible to justify the fact that public stimulus money is doing more harm than good to our climate and biodiversity, which underpin our economy. Nature has been particularly neglected, with fewer than ten of the countries we studied investing in nature-based solutions such as reforestation or wetland restoration. Ignoring nature misses out on the triple-win opportunity for jobs and the economy, climate, and biodiversity."

The report came on the same day as a separate analysis from the International Energy Agency (IEA) suggests that demand for electricity worldwide is set to bounce back strongly as economies start to recover from the pandemic - which saw power demand and emissions plummet last year - potentially providing a lifeline for fossil fuel assets.

The IEA's latest monthly market report projects a five per cent rise in electricity demand in 2021, of which it expects almost half to be met by fossil fuels with a particular boost for coal power.

Annual power demand fell by around one per cent in 2020 due to the pandemic, but significant growth this year driven by the economic recovery is likely to result in a sharp rise in the use of coal power which risks pushing CO2 emissions from the sector to record levels next year, the IEA warns.

That is because the majority of the growing demand for electricity is expected to come from the Asia-Pacific region - particularly China and India - which remains heavily reliant on coal for power.

Renewable electricity generation from hydropower, wind and solar PV is expected to grow strongly around the world over the next two years with output increasing by around eight per cent in 2021 and six per cent in 2022. But the surge in renewables generation may still only be enough to meet around half of the projected increase in demand, the IEA said.

Fossil fuel-based electricity generation is set to cover 45 per cent of additional power demand in 2021, falling to 40 per cent in 2022, which the IEA said meant CO2 emissions from the global energy sector - having fallen in 2019 and 2020 - are forecast to rise by 3.5 per cent this year and by 2.5 per cent in 2022.

A report yesterday by the influential Carbon Tracker and CEEW think tanks argued plummeting renewables costs would likely see many developing nations 'leapfrog' fossil fuel power infrastructure straight to cleaner alternatives such as renewables.

"Renewable power is growing impressively in many parts of the world, but it still isn't where it needs to be to put us on a path to reaching net-zero emissions by mid-century," it argued.

But Keisuke Sadamori, the IEA's director of energy markets and security, said despite renewable power growing impressively, it "still isn't where it needs to be to put us on a path to reaching net zero emissions by mid-century".

"As the economy rebounds after the pandemic, we've seen a surge in electrical generation from fossil fuels," he said. "To shift to a sustainable trajectory, we need to massively step up investment in clean energy technologies - especially renewables and energy efficiency."