Most tech firms failing to embrace climate action, survey suggests

Silicon Valley giants may have rushed to adopt ambitious climate strategies in recent years, but they are not being emulated by their smaller peers in the technology sector.

That is the conclusion of a new survey of over 150 UK tech industry leaders, which found 59 per cent of tech businesses are not measuring their environmental impact, with new entrants to the market doing less than their larger, more established competitors to tackle their emissions.

While the pandemic-induced rise in home working and remote socialising has highlighted the carbon-reduction opportunities the tech industry presents, the survey highlights how many tech businesses are yet to embrace even basic environmental best practices.

The survey was conducted on behalf of Tech London Advocates, an independent network of 10,000 tech leaders, experts, and investors and suggests that a high percentage of businesses in the sector do not have a dedicated climate policy in place.

The UK government has committed to deliver net zero emissions by 2050, yet more than one-third of tech startups and scaleups have no commitment or policy in place to match the target.

'Lack of data' was the most common factor preventing businesses from doing more to address their environmental impact, respondents said.

In response, Tech London Advocates and its international parent organisation, Global Tech Advocates, said it would now harness its network of 20,000 tech leaders in 20 of the world's fastest-growing tech cities and regions to develop a series of Climate Commitments.

The commitments will be focused on driving climate action among startups and small businesses which account for the majority of the tech sector, the organisers said. They include using technology to measure a business's environmental impact, making carbon impact a board level discussion, and a pledge to "see waste everywhere, track it and start to reduce it".

"Government, corporates and tech giants have made big commitments to address climate change and become net zero," said Russ Shaw CBE, founder of Tech London Advocates and Global Tech Advocates. "Now, we need to see action from the silent majority of tech startups and scaleups. Technology can address many of the challenges relating to climate change, but first the industry needs to take action."

The research coincided with Investor Showcase 3.0: The Tech for Net Zero Edition, hosted by Global Tech Advocates and Tech London Advocates last month. The event brought together leading tech investors from across Europe to discuss the growth opportunity in green tech, clean tech, sustainability and circular economy across Europe.