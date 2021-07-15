Transport firm gives 'Go-Ahead' for net zero strategy

Transport group Go-Ahead has announced a new set of net zero targets, committing the firm to reduce emissions by 75 per cent by 2035 and reaching zero emissions a decade later.

The new strategy, which was released on the same day as the government published its much anticipated Transport Decarbonisation Plan, sets out a timeline for the withdrawal of diesel buses and the introduction of an all-electric rail fleet as well as targets to reduce waste and cut the use of energy and water.

Go-Ahead has submitted its plans to the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for ratification, and said the timetable is in keeping with the Paris Agreement's goal to limit global warming to 1.5C. Changes to Go-Ahead's business will be accompanied by initiatives to encourage active travel with the firm calling on the UK government to encourage a shift from car use to walking, cycling, and public transport.

David Brown, chief executive of The Go-Ahead Group, described climate change as "the number one challenge facing society" and stressed that the transport sector would need to change radically to combat it. He added that the company's new strategy would allow Go-Ahead to take a leadership role as the industry decarbonises in the years ahead.

"Our climate change plan is ambitious but deliverable, and is consistent with international goals of limiting any increase in global temperature to 1.5C," he said. "We will play our part by decarbonising our business and by investing in environmentally-sustainable technology. We hope our commitment will be matched by a broader shift in public policy on transport by encouraging people to walk or cycle where possible, use buses and trains as an alternative but only use a car if absolutely necessary."

As part of the strategy, Go-Ahead said it would use its electric bus garage in Northumberland Park, north London, to provide a "bus to grid" system. The project is a partnership between Go-Ahead, SSE Enterprise, BYD, Leeds University and UK Power Networks and will turn the bus depot into a virtual power station, with electric batteries from buses able to feed energy back into the grid at times of high demand.

The company has also set out targets for improvements to air quality where it operates by 2025 through a 17 per cent drop in carbon monoxide emissions, a 49 per cent cut in hydrocarbons and a 63 per cent fall in nitrogen oxides. In addition, Go-Ahead said it would cut in half the particulate matter emitted by vehicles over the same timeframe.