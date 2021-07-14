Government targets net zero planes, roads and railways in 'landmark' green transport strategy

Long-awaited plans to decarbonise all UK journeys across road, rail, air and water have been unveiled today, as the government set out its vision to deliver a net zero transport sector by 2050 where public transport, walking, and cycling are "the natural first choice for all who can take them".

Among a flurry of fresh commitments today, the government said it wanted all internal UK plane journeys to generate net zero emissions, and new petrol and diesel trucks to be removed from sale - both by 2040 - on the path to delivering net zero rail, aviation, shipping and road vehicles sectors by 2050.

Transport is the UK's single-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases - ahead of energy, agriculture, and buildings - and the transition to green cars, trucks, planes and ships is therefore critical if the country is to deliver on its legally-bindings climate targets.

As trailed yesterday, the government is proposing to build on the commitment to ban sales of new internal combustion engine cars and vans from 2030 by banning sales of smaller diesel truck sales by 2035 followed by larger models by 2040, electrifying the government's entire 40,000-strong fleet by 2027, and consulting on setting a mandate for car manufacturers to produce a minimum proportion of zero emission vehicles which would then trend upwards over time.

In a consultation on decarbonising trucks set to launch today, the government will propose that new fossil fuel vehicles weighing from 3.5-26 tonnes should be should be removed from sale by 2035, and vehicles weighing more than 26 tonnes should no longer be sold after 2040, or potentially even earlier if a faster transition to zero emission models becomes feasible.

The government pledged last autumn to phase-out sales of new petrol and hybrid cars by 2030, before ending sales of plug-in hybrid cars five years later, a move which has already spurred car manufacturers to accelerate their EV development strategies.

The new target dates will now also be backed by mandatory EV quotas for manufacturers, according to the Plan. It follows a flurry of calls from MPs, former Conservative Ministers, green campaigners, and business groups to follow the lead of California, which has already set a zero emission vehicle mandate to help scale up its EV market.

Elsewhere in the new plan, the government will say it plans to lay legislation later this year to ensure all new private EV chargepoints meet smart charging standards, while a 'Green Paper' will set out the regulatory framework requiring manufacturers to improve fuel efficiency of new vehicles.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said today's Plan was "just the start", stressing that continued efforts and collaboration was still need to deliver on the latest "ambitious commitments, which will create sustainable economic growth through healthier communities as we build back greener".

"Transport is not just how you get around," he argued. "It is something that fundamentally shapes our towns, cities, and countryside, our living standards and our health. It can shape all those things for good, or for bad. Decarbonisation is not just some technocratic process. It's about how we make sure that transport shapes quality of life and the economy in ways that are good."

For aviation, the government is also expected to launch a 'Jet Zero' consultation later today committing the UK's aviation sector to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, with domestic flights and airport operations expected to reach that milestone a decade earlier in 2040. An action plan for how aviation can achieve these goals while enabling Britons to continue flying for holidays, family visits, and business "without contributing to climate change" is also expected later, the government said.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said it would also publish a Rail Environment Policy Statement to set the direction for the rail sector to deliver decarbonisation, reduce air pollution, tackle waste, and boost biodiversity, while further details on slashing emissions from shipping are similarly expected when the full Plan emerges later.

The strategy comes on top of plans already announced over the past year to invest £2bn in cycling and walking infrastructure around the UK, as well as £2.8bn to support industry and motorists to make the switch to cleaner road vehicles, the government said.

"It's not about stopping people doing things: it's about doing the same things differently," explained Shapps. "We will still fly on holiday, but in more efficient aircraft, using sustainable fuel. We will still drive, but increasingly in zero-emission cars."

The much anticipated policy paper is one of many strategies widely seen as critical to setting the foundations for the UK's 2050 net zero transition, but which have been delayed numerous times. Green businesses have expressed increasing frustration at the lack of key strategies for decarbonising heat and buildings, developing a hydrogen economy, and how net zero projects should be financed, and the government is facing pressure to deliver the promised plans before the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow this November.

As such, green groups and businesses were quick to welcome the emergence of the Transport Decarbonisation Plan, which comes well over a year after the DfT first set out its initial vision for delivering a holistic, net zero transport strategy covering road, rail, aviation, walking, and cycling. However, some also expressed concerns at the level of funding available to support new net zero infrastructure and the willingness of the government to introduce regulations and policies to accelerate demand for green transport.

Greg Archer, UK director of European green transport campaign group Transport & Environment, described today's Plan as "a milestone shift to a more sustainable UK transport system".

"The decision to only use zero-emission road vehicles - including trucks - by 2050 is world leading and will significantly reduce Britain's climate impact and improve the air we breathe," he said. "This complements the goal of net zero internal UK flights by 2040, although there is much more to do to tackle international aviation emissions."

Caterina Brandmayr, head of climate policy at Green Alliance, said it was "very encouraging to see the plan recognising the breadth of action needed to cut emissions from transport as well as deliver cleaner air, reduce congestion and boost jobs in new low carbon industries".

Promises to ban the sale of all new polluting vehicles, beyond cars and vans, by 2040 in particular will be vital to address the largest source of transport emissions, she said, although she argued these pledges now needed to be backed up with clear policy measures, incentives, and tax changes to help drive the market in line with the new targets.

"We now need a range of concrete measures, including a mandate on manufacturers to sell clean vehicles, and clear interim targets to accelerate emission cuts across all parts of the country and put the sector firmly on track for net zero," Brandmayr said. "The Treasury must play its part to support the transition and make clean transport the default choice for people and business."

Green businesses and trade bodies also welcomed today's announcements, which they said were crucial for providing certainty to companies and investors to begin planning their rapid shift to net zero transport.

Matthew Fell, CBI's chief UK policy director, said the new phase-out dates for vehicles across road, rail and aerospace would "send an important signal to markets and investors", but stressed that these must be backed up with credible plans to accelerate clean technologies such as hydrogen and sustainable aviation fuels, as well as for rolling out EV charging infrastructure.

"Firms have a huge role to play in the transition to a greener transport system through the fleets they buy, the commutes they support and the supply chain decisions they make," he said. "Decarbonising transport is a major part of transitioning our whole economy to net zero within thirty years. Businesses will hope this plan is followed swiftly by a Heat and Buildings Strategy, a Hydrogen Strategy and an overarching Net Zero plan - all promised to be delivered ahead of COP26 in November."

The new plans are set to be broadly welcomed by businesses and green groups, although concerns remain over the level of funding available for new low carbon infrastructure projects.

Heathrow Airport's chief operating officer Emma Gilthorpe - who also leads the government-convened industry forum the Jet Zero Council - also welcomed the new net zero targets for aviation.

"We look forward to working with government to translate this ambition to action and deliver a future where people can continue to enjoy the benefits of air travel - without worrying about their impact on the environment," she said.

Concerns remain, however, about other aspects of the government's transport and infrastructure plans, including its decision to cut plug-in grants to aid purchases of electric vehicles, and its multi-billion pound road building plan, which critics argue threaten to undermine progress on slashing emissions from UK roads.

Labour's Shadow Minister for Green Transport, Kerry McCarthy, said today's Plan had been "a long-time coming, but it was barely worth the wait".

"Instead of putting its foot on the accelerator, the government is still stalling when it comes to the tough decisions needed to tackle transport emissions," she said. "Plans to decarbonise rail and aviation are long overdue - so why is the government allowing rail fares to rise and why is it failing to prioritise a sectoral deal for aviation conditional on climate action? Why, despite its promises on electric vehicles, has the government cut plug-in grants and what is it going to do to provide the nationwide network of public charging points that we need? At a time when we should be showing global leadership and pressing ahead with this agenda, it's clear ministers still have a long way to go."