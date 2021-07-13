Salary sacrifice: 500th EDF employee taps EV car benefits scheme

The potential for corporates to drive the adoption of electric vehicles (EV) among their staff was underlined yesterday, as energy giant EDF reported its company car salary sacrifice scheme has chalked up an important green milestone.

Jas Sangha became the 500th EDF employee to receive a new EV as part of the company's salary sacrifice incentive scheme, which sees employees set aside some of their monthly salary to pay for an electric car, minimising their tax bill in the process.

The scheme, which saw Sangha take delivery of an Kia e-Niro electric car, works much like the government's Cycle to Work or childcare voucher schemes, allowing employees to offset some of their monthly salary in return for a brand new, fully maintained and insured electric car.

The company said the approach also means employees can access the benefits of driving electric without any deposit or ongoing running costs, including road tax, insurance, MOTs, breakdown assistance and repair bills. The employer also benefits from National Insurance savings.

EDF started the scheme last year in partnership with corporate benefits specialist Tusker and has since seen 500 electric cars awarded to employees.

"I'm delighted with my new Kia e-Niro and thrilled that it was me who help hit the 500 car milestone, exactly a year on from when the first EDF Tusker car was delivered," said Jas Sangha, assistant shift manager at EDF. "My colleagues and I have been really impressed with the choice of makes and models available on the Tusker scheme, and also the cost savings. My e-Niro has an impressive 282-mile range which is more than enough for my commute. And with work offering charge points, it made switching to an electric car really easy."

Employees are benefitting from savings of between £150-200 a month in income tax and national insurance owing to a one per cent Benefit in Kind tax as part of the scheme. They can also access charge points at EDF sites and the company plans to introduce a further 300 charge points by December 2021.

"The great thing about Tusker's car benefit scheme is that we were able to open the opportunity to drive a brand-new car up to over 11,000 employees," said Vanessa Corsie, benefits manager at EDF. "EDF is Britain's biggest generator, and we want to find new ways to help our customers and colleagues lower their carbon footprint and be part of the journey towards Net Zero.

"We launched the initiative to coincide with the government's change in Benefit in Kind to zero per cent for the 2020/21 tax year. It reduced the BIK payable from 16 per cent so provided considerable tax savings to employees - for both 20 per cent and 40 per cent taxpayers. We've already seen substantial savings as an organisation too. It also meets our duty of care obligations, reduces grey fleet challenges by getting employees into a new car and helps us meet our corporate environmental targets, so it's a win all round."