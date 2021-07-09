DPD and ENSO team up to trial new green EV tyres

Delivery giant DPD has this week teamed up with tyre developer ENSO Tyres to trial the use of new green tyres that aim to reduce air and microplastic pollution from electric vehicles (EVs).

EVs produce no tailpipe emissions, but they can still contribute to air and microplastic pollution through wear on their tyres. As such, DPD and ENSO Tyres have announced a new partnership that aims to reduce air pollution in London as part of Transport for London's FreightLab Innovation Challenge.

The trials will see a fleet of DPD's commercial vans based in electric delivery depots in Westminster and Hyde Park take to the road using the new green tyres over a nine-month period to examine the durability of the tyres and energy efficiency of the vehicles.

"Rather than just simply buying EVs, our whole approach to sustainability is about joining the dots and working with like-minded innovators to help solve the big challenges like air pollution," said Olly Craughan, DPD's head of CSR. "Through our involvement in London FreightLab we got to know ENSO and understand their vision. While EVs are the future, unless we also solve the problem of tyre PM pollution, we aren't really unlocking their full potential."

Tyre particulate matter (PM) is thought to be responsible for 28 per cent of all primary ocean air plastics. Tyres release air pollution as they are worn down and owing to their heavier weight EVs wear tyres down more quickly than regular vehicles.

One of the winners of the FreightLab innovation Challenge, ENSO's new tyre aims to reduce air and microplastic pollution while increasing the EV range on a single charge.

Gunnlaugur Erlendsson, ENSO founder and CEO, said: "ENSO's innovative EV tyres are designed to be EV-range-extending and PM-pollution-reducing, and through TFL's London FreightLab trial with DPD, we will demonstrate their importance in reducing air pollution in London."

He continued: "By developing better EV tyres, we can reduce pollution and carbon emissions in line with the UK, and indeed global commitments, to reach Net-Zero."

The new partnership was welcomed by Rikesh Shah, TfL's head of commercial innovation, who said: "We're really excited that our London FreightLab Innovation Challenge has helped to produce this partnership between DPD and ENSO, which is helping us to explore how to make tyres more sustainable, durable and efficient. London FreightLab is a completely new way of looking at freight for TfL and it is fantastic to see innovative products such as EV-tyres in action on the capital's streets, helping to extend the life of tyres on electric vehicles, which are a vital part of reducing air pollution in London."