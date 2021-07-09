One year after finalising an innovative framework for measuring buildings' full-life cycle emissions, the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) has put it to the test in a major study that sets out how the building sector's extensive emissions footprint could be reduced even as construction activity ramps up around the world in the coming years.

The report, published this week by the WBCSD and engineering consultancy Arup, analyses the environmental performance of six modern building projects against the WBCSD's new Building System Carbon Framework, which calculates the emissions of a building across its full life cycle, as opposed to just operational emissions, the approach taken by most industry assessments.

The analysis of the lifecycle emissions of four office buildings in London, a residential timber tower in Amsterdam and a mixed-use building in Copenhagen, provides a unique snapshot of the industry's current performance and the barriers it must overcome to reduce its emissions in line with net zero goals. Not only do the findings highlight areas where the industry could focus its initial decarbonisation efforts, they provide tangible evidence of how building lifecycle assessments can provide a granular view detailing where decarbonisation action can and should be targeted.

The findings hammer home the case for the sector to move away from its focus on operational emissions and take a more holistic approach to environmental reporting, with the analysis confirming that emissions from the energy use in a building represents just half an average project's climate impact. Embodied carbon, generated in construction, upkeep, and end-of-life of a building project is responsible for the rest, according to the findings. A fifth of buildings' life cycle emissions is the result of maintenance and refurbishment, meaning 30 per cent is caused by the start and end of life of any given building. Moreover, 70 per cent of embodied carbon originates from just six materials.

With the built environment estimated to be responsible for 38 per cent of global emissions, and rising, the importance of forging new pathways to decarbonise building construction, operations, maintenance, and decomissioning can not be overstated. Construction is expected to rise to meet the demands of a growing global population through to 2050 and it is critical that companies and policymakers have a crystal clear understanding of the impact buildings are having on the environment if they are to have a shot at meeting global climate goals. As the old addage goes, you can't manage what you can't measure.

But as things currently stand, the industry is ill equipped to meet its decarbonisation challenge, with weak carbon accounting practices providing operators with just a partial picture of buildings' climate impacts. In a statement released yesterday to coincide with the report, the WBCSD estimated that less than one per cent of building projects around the world currently calculate and report their full carbon footprint.

Roland Hunziker, director of sustainable buildings and cities at WBSCD, argued the construction industry would need to start measuring the full carbon footprint of their assets if the world is to reach global climate targets. "The report shows that if all parties in the building value chain collaborate and focus on whole life carbon emissions reductions, we can start setting this important sector on a path towards net zero," he added.

Whole lifecycle carbon assessments should be done "as a matter of course" for new buildings, the report argues. "Measure everything, at all stages, on all projects," it urges. Without a solid body of evidence, industry players will not be able to take action to reduce embodied emissions, it notes.

"We have to consider carbon like we currently consider money," said report author Chris Carroll, building engineering director at Arup. "The idea that you would build a project and not know how much it costs financially would seem incredible."

The report authors concede that creating lifecycle assessments for buildings will not be easy, in particular for first movers, due to limited data collection and sharing by different players in the sector. The report itself is proof of this issue, with the authors revealing that pulling together the six case studies proved a difficult and time-consuming process due to a lack of appropriate and consistent data. While there are currently barriers to collecting accurate and consistent carbon intensity data for buildings from both an embodied and operational perspective, data associated with building components and materials is of "particular concern", it notes. There are similarly long-standing concerns across the industry around the so-called 'performance gap' where buildings result in higher levels of energy use and emissions than expected once they are in operation, which requires sustained data collection after the building has been completed to track and address.

As such, the report's authors argues that players across the built environment sector must work together to plug data gaps and increase data creation and sharing related to both building materials and energy use.

"The industry currently doesn't know where it stands when it comes to carbon emissions, making it difficult to set meaningful targets and drive progress," Caroll warned. "We must see more data sharing, more collaboration and transparency to be able to achieve the decarbonisation that the world demands of us in the next few decades."

Despite the considerable challenges facing the built environment over the coming years, the WBCSD and Arup remain positive about the sector's potential to abate its enormous carbon footprint. It is possible for the building sector to halve its embodied and operational carbon by 2030, it contends, providing relevant carbon data is "systematically" collected, shared, and then utilised at the beginning of a project.

This data collection drive should be complemented by firm targets for emission reduction for the sector, it notes. The WBCSD has nominally endorsed the World Green Business Council's 2030 emissions reduction targets, which calls for all new buildings, infrastructure, and renovations to have at least 40 per cent less embodied carbon and all new buildings to have net zero operational emissions. However, the study argues the baseline for the target needs to be made more explicit and notes that there is potential for the goals to be refined on a region by region and building category basis.

Simple global targets for emissions reduction for the buildings industry will incentivise the construction sector to quickly adopt new ways of designing efficient buildings with sustainable resources, the report notes. Headline targets should also encourage universal measurement of carbon emissions and allow industry players to plot their short and long-term priorities for reducing them, it adds.

Elsewhere the report calls for green building organisations to sharpen up the definition of a 'net zero building' and clarify the rules around carbon offsetting in the building sector. The six case studies highlight how offsetting will have to play a role for the majority of buildings that claim to be net zero, and so a framework must be made to introduced to ensure emissions reduction projects are robust and valid, it notes.

Despite the small sample size of the six projects studied, and their relatively similar geographies, Arup and WBCSD insist the findings provide an "indicative picture" of the challenges the building sector faces around the world, and the UK government would do well to explore the report's conclusions as it finalises the long-awaited Building and Heat Strategy. At any rate, the message is clear: an intense data collection drive for building emissions needs to start now to give the sector - and by extension, the planet - a shot at capping global temperature rise at a safe levels. Data collection and entry may not be sexy, but it could potentially be world saving.

If you want to find out more about every aspect of the net zero transition and what it means for your organisation you can now register for a free pass to this year's Net Zero Festival.