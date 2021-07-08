'Very difficult to pull off': Boris Johnson acknowledges scale of building decarbonisation challenge

Boris Johnson has conceded that providing the UK's 25 million homes with low carbon heating while keeping costs down for homeowners will be "very difficult to pull off", as he promised the government would publish its long awaited Heat and Buildings Strategy before COP26 in November.

The Prime Minister yesterday faced a grilling from MPs on the Liaison Committee over the yawning gap between the government's net zero ambitions and the detailed policies required to deliver on its goals, with the chairs of Parliament's select committes highlighting the repeated delays to the government's decarbonisation strategies for hydrogen and shifting away from fossil fuel gas heating.

Quizzed over when the raft of long-promised climate policy documents would emerge - including the overarching Net Zero Strategy which the government has promised to deliver ahead of the COP26 Climate Summit in November - Johnson said he wanted to "eradicate the lacuna" in the UK's net zero policy framework, but argued a great deal of progress had been made on decarbonisation policy development over the past year.

He pointed to the release of the government's Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution late last year, and the decision to ban sales of new petrol and diesel internal combustion engine cars from 2030, which he described as a "brave and bold timetable" that vehicle manufacturers were responding to with drastically increased investment in electric cars.

"We're confident that green technology and green investments are the route to not just cutting CO2, but to long term job creation and economic growth," Johnson said.

Frustration among businesses, investors, and the government's own climate advisors over continuing gaps in the UK's decarbonisation policy framework and repeated delays to key strategies has been palpable, with both the CBI, Climate Change Committee, and various Select Committee's demanding urgent clarity and action from Ministers in recent weeks.

Of particular concern is the lack of a plan for decarbonising the UK's notoriously inefficient homes and buildings, including switching millions of homes from fossil fuel gas boilers to run on low carbon heating systems such as heat pumps or hydrogen boilers - concerns that were amplified further by the government's controversial recent decision to axe its Green Homes Grant scheme.

Johnson pointed to ground and air source heat pumps and hydrogen as the "principal alternatives that we have" to gas boilers for home heating, but warned that solutions were needed to bring the costs down for these low carbon technologies

"I'm going to be very frank with the committee - this is something that is very difficult to pull off, because what we need to do is to ensure that we're able to heat people's homes and provide them with power in an affordable way, whilst also reducing CO2," the PM told MPs yesterday.

At present, housing accounts for around 15 per cent of the UK's total carbon emissions, with the overwhelming majority of homes - 25 million - being heated by the gas grid. The CCC has said gas boilers will need to be eradicated from all of these homes if the UK is to meet its climate targets, but the government has not set out a clear end date for gas boiler installations.

Meanwhile, the government has set a target to install 600,000 heat pumps per year in the UK by 2028 - and for the first hydrogen town to be up and running by the end of the decade - but last year just 38,000 heat pumps were installed in the UK, leaving a huge mountain to climb for its ambitions to be met.

Johnson insisted keeping energy bills and costs down for householders throughout the drive to decarbonise the UK's homes was the priority as "what we can't have is a situation in which ordinary homeowners… are suddenly faced with an unexpected and unreasonable cost to put in a ground or air source heat pump".

"Let's be frank: these things cost about 10 grand a pop," he said. "This is a lot of money. For ordinary people, we've got to make sure that when we embark on this programme, that we have a solution that is affordable and works for people."

He suggested the government would need to make "big bets" on hydrogen and heat pumps in order to deliver on the UK's climate goals, but that "this government is determined to keep bills low, and that is a priority".

"I think we can do it in a very rapid timescale, and that's what we are doing," Johnson told the committee. "But it takes a great deal of determination. It means working with producers, it means driving down the cost, it means… setting the market and setting the parameters. At the moment the prices are too high."

"This year, before COP26, you'll be getting a plan on the decarbonisation of the domestic market in this country," he added.

Advocates of heat pumps maintain the cost of the technology can be drastically reduced and it has the potential to be cost competitive with gas boilers when running costs are taken into account. But they have long warned that the development of the market has been hampered by a lack of support and long term policy stability from government.