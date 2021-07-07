ADVERTISEMENT

Study: Metals critical to UK's net zero transition being lost in waste electronics

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 07 July 2021 • 2 min read
UK electrical waste is one of the highest per capita in Europe | Credit: iStock
Image:

UK electrical waste is one of the highest per capita in Europe | Credit: iStock

The UK is losing out on millions of pounds worth of metals crucial to delivering on its climate goals due to poor recycling rates and limited recyling infrastructure for waste electronics, fresh research has warned.

An analysis published this morning by Material Focus, the not-for-profit organisation formerly known as the WEEE Fund, warns that less than one per cent of all rare earth elements contained in UK electronic products are being recycled.

Some 300,000 tonnes of electrical waste is thrown away by households and businesses each year in the UK, according to industry figures, and with it precious gold, silver, and palladium found in components and circuit boards is lost. If the UK collected and recycled these 300,000 tonnes of lost waste electricals, while also investing in commercially available waste electricals processing infrastructure, it could capture many materials strategically important to the UK while reaping significant economic rewards, Material Focus said.

"This research highlights that critical raw materials don't need to be lost, and for the first time shows the investment opportunities in building a circular economy for critical raw materials in the UK," said Scott Butler, executive director of Material Focus. "If the UK recycled more lost waste electricals and invested in new waste electricals processing infrastructure we could capture more of these valuable materials."  

Securing a steady supply of low-carbon technology metals will be critical to the UK's ambition to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050. Metals that are commonly found in electronic devices are also used in numerous climate solutions and technologies, including wind turbines, photovoltaics, batteries, fuel cells, hybrid and electrical vehicles. Yet mining these materials produces significant greenhouse gas emissions, harms biodiversity, and can affect the health and human rights of local communities. 

The report notes that precious raw materials that are recovered from waste electrical components and circuit boards in the UK are already worth £148m a year, but the majority are exported for treatment to countries with better recycling infrastructure, with many valuable materials lost through recycling processes.

Professor Rob Holdway, the director of Giraffe Innovation, the company that conducted the study, said the findings highlighted how the UK could reduce its reliance on carbon-intensive imports of precious materials.

"This research identifies nascent recycling technologies that support the UK's resource security and reduces our reliance on imports of critical raw materials," he said. "These technologies reinforce the move towards a circular economy with significant financial and environmental benefits."

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

COP26: UK government unveils daily themes for Glasgow Climate Summit

H&M, IKEA, Walmart, and Kingfisher launch Race to Zero group for retail sector

Most read
01

Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel back plans for UK-German 'energy highway'

05 July 2021 • 2 min read
02

Exxon is not your friend

01 July 2021 • 6 min read
03

Concrete Action for Climate: Global cement industry launches decarbonisation coalition

06 July 2021 • 3 min read
04

Net Zero Festival: Free passes now available to flagship climate event

02 July 2021 • 2 min read
05

'Naturally Good': Nivea debuts carbon-saving bio-based jars

02 July 2021 • 2 min read

More on Waste

Hydrogen trains are touted as a solution for long-distance regional trains less amenable to electrification
Rail

H2 Green and Eversholt Rail team up to scope hydrogen supply opportunities for UK's railways

Tie-up will see subsidiary of GeTech determine how a steady supply of green hydrogen could be delivered to train operators

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 07 July 2021 • 3 min read
Estimates show 87 per cent of fashion is landfilled, incinerated or dumped in the environment | Credit: Shutterstock
Waste

'Shocking absence of leadership': Government accused of failing to tackle fast fashion impacts

Research reveals that just 19 policies have been introduced to tackle negative impacts of fast fashion since 2007 - compared to 689 to try and tackle obesity

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 06 July 2021 • 3 min read
Concrete and cement production accounts for around eight per cent of global CO2: iStock
Buildings

Concrete Action for Climate: Global cement industry launches decarbonisation coalition

Cement and concrete sector joins forces with World Economic Forum to try and accelerate efforts to deliver net zero emissions

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 06 July 2021 • 3 min read