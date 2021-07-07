Hydrogen trains are touted as a solution for long-distance regional trains less amenable to electrification

Green hydrogen infrastructure company H2 Green and rolling stock provider Eversholt Rail have teamed up to develop renewable hydrogen supply solutions for the UK's rail network.

The tie-up, finalised last month but announced earlier this week, will see the two companies explore the production and refuelling infrastructure required to drive the wide-scale deployment of hydrogen-powered rolling stock fleets.

The focus of the partnership will be on zero carbon 'green' hydrogen, which is produced using renewable energy to split water into hydrogen and oxygen, according to the update.

Under the terms of the agreement, H2 Green, a subsidiary of London-listed geoscience firm GeTech, intends to establish a network of large-scale hydrogen hubs that provide train operators with a secure supply of green hydrogen, highlighting that it owned "strategic land assets" on the UK rail network.

"Working with Eversholt Rail helps us accurately design our hydrogen production hubs to service the real-world needs of the railway, ensuring we can provide commercially-viable production facilities that offer customers the high level of reliability they expect from the rail system," explained Luke Johnson, managing director of H2 Green.

The partners hope the agreement will catalyse the rapid development of hydrogen fuelled rolling stock on the UK's railway and have a knock-on effect on the decarbonisation of other transport sectors. Hydrogen production hubs developed to supply rail fleets could ultimately service road vehicles as well, they said.

"Our work with H2 Green will ensure our readiness for fleet deployments in the areas of the rail network where hydrogen trains are best suited to operate, whilst also creating wider transport decarbonisation opportunities," said Tim Burleigh, head of external relations for Eversholt.

Burleigh emphasised the successful introduction of hydrogen-powered trains on the UK's railways depended on a steady supply of low-cost fuel. "Train service sponsors and operators must be confident that the arrangements for hydrogen fuel provision are robust, cost-effective and sustainable," he said.

Unlike diesel trains, hydrogen-powered trains do not emit CO2, instead using hydrogen and oxygen to produce electricity, water and heat.

The technology is touted as a solution for decarbonising long-distance regional routes where electrification is less economically viable due to the significant costs of installing overhead infrastructure.

The government has pledged to decarbonise the UK's railways by 2040, but meeting the target remains a daunting challenge. Despite a rolling railway electrification programme over the past 60 years, roughly 30 per cent UK's train fleet remains powered by diesel and the government has faced criticism in recent years for scaling back electrification plans.

The announcement from H2 Green and Eversholt comes just a few weeks after the Railway Industry Association called on the government to use the forthcoming Hydrogen Strategy to commit to its first fleet order of hydrogen trains, arguing the move would generate jobs and investment and "kickstart the decarbonisation of the rail network".

The briefing, published in late June, highlights three examples of UK-developed hydrogen trains, including the HydroFLEX model being developed by Porterbrook and the University of Birmingham, Alstom and Eversholt Rail's Breeze initiative, and Scotland's Zero Emission Train project, which is aiming to showcase a hydrogen powered train at the COP26 Climate Summit in the Autumn.

Ministers are expected to publish the UK's first Hydrogen Strategy later this month, setting out how the govenrment intends to ramp up supply and demand for the low carbon fuel to meet its goal of generating 5GW of low carbon hydrogen production capacity for industry, transport, power, and homes by the end of the decade.