Poll: Two-thirds of UK savers keen to make climate-friendly pension switch

YouGov survey comes as trustee of £67.6bn university pension schemes announces 2050 net zero plan

Tens of millions of UK pension savers would switch to green retirement schemes that support climate-friendly investments if offered the opportunity from their provider, according to a new YouGov poll today which signals growing consumer interest in sustainable investing.

The survey of more than 1,000 UK pensions savers found 61 per cent wanted their retirement savings to help fight climate change, while over half would switch their pension if they knew it was funding oil and gas companies, arms production, deforestation or child labour.

Yet the poll, which was carried out in early March 2021, also found 63 per cent have no idea where their pension is invested, while 80 per cent had never considered that their pension could be contributing to global warming.

Younger generations appear to be least-in-the-know, with 74 per cent of respondents aged 18-24 claiming to not know where their pensions are invested, while 65 per cent of the same age group also said they would switch to a green pension if offered the opportunity.

The survey was commissioned by Make My Money Matter, a campaign co-founded by screenwriter and director Richard Curtis aimed at raising consumer awareness of sustainable lifetime investing and pushing the pensions industry to help deliver on the goals of the Paris Agreement.

There are more than 40 million defined contribution and defined benefit pension scheme members in the UK, according to the Office for National Statistics. Based on the YouGov survey results today, Make My Money Matter claimed that would mean around 18 million UK savers would be willing to switch to a green pension if offered one by their provider.

"This research absolutely confirms what our campaign and many others have been saying - that UK savers want their money invested in ways which help tackle the climate crisis, but are held back by a lack of information, poor communication and limited choice," Curtis said. "Now is the moment for the pensions industry to respond, and make sure that the £3tr invested in our pensions actually helps to build a world we want to retire in."

The campaign is calling on all pension providers to commit to net zero emissions across their investment portfolios, a call which growing numbers of pension schemes are responding to, including Nest, Aviva, Aegon, and Scottish Widows.

And in related news today, the trustee for the UK's university pension schemes - the Universities Superannuation Scheme Ltd (USS) - joined the fray, setting an ambition to achieve net zero carbon financed emissions by 2050.

USS - which is the UK's largest private pension scheme by way of assets, totalling £67.6bn as of the end of March 2020 - said it was currently developing a comprehensive net zero strategy including short, medium, and long-term targets "while remaining mindful of its fiduciary duties".

Actions in the strategy would likely include building on its existing commitment to invest £1bn in new low carbon investment projects such as renewable energy, divesting over time from high carbon sectors, and reviewing the benchmarks it uses to guide and measure carbon performance.

The pension scheme, which boasts more than 450,000 members across over 350 universities and higher education institutions in the UK, said it would look to work with external asset managers and peers to deliver on its ambition.

Bill Galvin, group CEO of USS, said the firm's role as a trustee was to act in the best financial interest of its members, and that "it is quite clear that ESG, and in particular, climate change, have become more important than ever in how we consider investment returns".

"Today's announcement is in recognition of the seriousness with which the Trustee is treating ESG risks and also acts as a signal to the market, our assets and to policymakers that USS is willing to play its part in the important move to decarbonise by 2050," he said.

UK Energy Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan also welcomed the announcement, arguing that pension funds and their members "have a critical role to play in fighting climate change". "I hope USS's step today will encourage other investment groups to follow suit in using their position to shape the green economy, provide climate security for generations to come, and play their part in helping the UK end its contribution to climate change by 2050."

In further sustainable investment news, Lombard Odier Investment Managers - which manages around 63bn Swiss francs (£49.6bn) of assets worldwide - today launched a suite of four new 2050 net zero strategies aimed at decarbonising its various global and European fixed income and equity funds.

The firm said the range of strategies take into account the emission trajectories of companies across Scopes 1, 2, and 3 emissions, as well as considering their exposure to internal, industry, and regulatory pressures that could further accelerate the net zero transition.

Hubert Keller, managing partner of Lombard Odier, said the move would help accelerate the net zero transition while delivering strong returns for investors. "Carbon footprints alone do not tell us the full picture of climate risks in a portfolio," he said. "We believe that maintaining a diversified portfolio that identifies companies on a strong decarbonisation path, irrespective of sector, will help accelerate the transition to net zero and provide compelling returns for investors."